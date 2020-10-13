Pelosi says Trump offer on coronavirus bill falls short, still hopes for deal

Pelosi says Trump offer on coronavirus bill falls short, still hopes for dealReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-10-2020 18:40 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 18:40 IST
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Tuesday the offer President Donald Trump recently made on a coronavirus stimulus package after he scrapped talks fell far short of what the American people need but she still hopes a deal can be reached.
Pelosi, a Democrat, accused the Republican president of grasping for any agreement for political purposes before the Nov. 3 presidential election.
"The President’s attitude is shameful, when the need for immediate and meaningful action could not be more urgent," she said in a letter to lawmakers. "Tragically, the Trump proposal falls significantly short of what this pandemic and deep recession demand."
