Lalu's elder son Tej Pratap files nomination from Hasanpur assembly seat

RJD president Lalu Prasads elder son Tej Pratap Yadav on Tuesday filed nomination from Hasanpur assembly constituency in the Samastipur district which goes to polls in the second phase on November 3.

PTI | Samastipur | Updated: 13-10-2020 22:23 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 21:28 IST
Representative image Image Credit: IANS

RJD president Lalu Prasads elder son Tej Pratap Yadav on Tuesday filed nomination from Hasanpur assembly constituency in the Samastipur district which goes to polls in the second phase on November 3. He was accompanied by his younger brother and Grand Alliance chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav.

The two brothers reached Samastipur from Patna in a helicopter for submitting Tej Pratap's nomination papers. Prasad's man Friday Bhola Yadav was present with them.

While the two brothers walked into the chamber of Sub Divisional Officer, Rosera, to complete formalities, hundreds of RJD workers gathered outside SDO's office flouting social distancing norms. Samastipur District Magistrate Shashank Shubhankar said that action would be taken against those violating the social distancing norms after a probe.

The DM said he has asked for the video footage of the occasion to ascertain the allegations of violation of social distancing norms by people who had gathered in large numbers to cheer the two brothers. Tej Pratap who won last assembly elections in 2015 from Mahua seat in the Vaishali district, has relinquished it and shifted to Hasanpur this time.

A section of the media claimed that Tej Pratap, who is embroiled in marital dispute with legislator Chandrika Rai's daughter Aishwarya, chose to move out of Mahua seat, apprehending that she might be fielded against him in the constituency. Rai, who recently joined the JD(U), is a sitting MLA from Parsa seat. The Rai family enjoys considerable support in Mahua, too, which is close to Parsa.

Coming out of the SDO's office, Tejashwi Yadav made a scathing attack on Chief Ministrr Nitish Kumar, saying flight of labourers and youths increased under his 15-year rule due to lack of development. "Bihar today has unemployment rate of 46.6 per cent, probably highest in the country. This speaks about the truth of the development under Kumar regime," he told reporters.

"The government prevented migrant workers from coming back home during COVID pandemic," he alleged. Tejashwi claimed that Grand Alliance will win the elections and come to power.

The RJD-helmed Mahagathbandhan has Congress and the Left parties as its members. Regarding chance of his brother from Hasanpur seat, he said they have faith in voters of the constituency who will ensure his victory.

Meanwhile, Chief Electoral office said in Patna that a total of 70 candidates have, so far, filed their nomination papers for 94 assembly constituencies that will see voting in the second phase on November 3. The filing of nominations for third phase of polling on 78 seats began Tuesday and the papers can be submitted till October 20.

Voting for the third and the final phase will take place on November 7. Talking to reporters at a daily media briefing, Additional Chief Electoral Officer (ACEO) Sanjay Kumar Singh said the process for filing of nominations also began Tuesday for Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha by-poll.

