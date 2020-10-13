Left Menu
BJP's Louis Marandi files nomination for Dumka bypoll

The nomination process for the by-elections in the Dumka seat started on October 9 and will continue till October 16. By-election in the seat was necessitated as Chief Minister Hemant Soren decided to vacate Dumka and retain Barhait, both of which he won in the assembly election.

PTI | Dumka | Updated: 13-10-2020 23:22 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 23:22 IST
Former Jharkhand minister Louis Marandi filed her nomination on Tuesday as the BJP candidate for the by-election in the Dumka assembly segment. Marandi filed her nomination before subdivisional officer Maheshwar Mahato, who is also the electoral officer.

On Monday, Basant Soren, the younger brother of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, had filed his nomination as the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha candidate from the seat. The nomination process for the by-elections in the Dumka seat started on October 9 and will continue till October 16.

By-election in the seat was necessitated as Chief Minister Hemant Soren decided to vacate Dumka and retain Barhait, both of which he won in the assembly election. Votes will be counted on November 10.

