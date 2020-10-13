Congress say that they viewed me only as an actress, says Khushbu Sundar after joining BJP

A day after joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar on Tuesday said before quitting the Congress, the party perceived her only as an actress. "Till now they (Congress) say that they saw me only as an actress. Didn't they see me as an actress when I was going all around from Kanyakumari to Delhi, Kolkata to Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and MP? Now I quit Congress and they say I am just an actress," said Sundar here at a press conference.

"It shows their thinking. A Thinking of ego and male chauvinism - that a woman should not be intelligent, that a woman should not rise to the top level in her own capacity. Even if she is at the top, she should act like a fool," she added. Earlier today, she said that she wanted to give a befitting reply to Congress.

She was a prominent face of Congress and was also a party spokesperson, but Congress dropped her from the post before she submitted her resignation letter to Congress' interim President Sonia Gandhi on October 12. Sundar joined BJP on Monday in New Delhi in the presence of Tamil Nadu unit president L Murugun and National General Secretary CT Ravi, ahead of Tamil Nadu polls scheduled for next year. (ANI)