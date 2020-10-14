Left Menu
Development News Edition

Michigan plot suspects also considered kidnapping Virginia governor -FBI

Thirteen people including at least seven tied to an armed militia were arrested last week and accused of plotting to kidnap the Whitmer, a Democrat assailed by Republican President Donald Trump and right-wing extremists for her handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Five of those defendants were subject to a bail hearing on Tuesday in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan, where a U.S. magistrate judge ordered one of them to be held without bail pending trial.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-10-2020 01:10 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 01:06 IST
Michigan plot suspects also considered kidnapping Virginia governor -FBI
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Some suspects accused of trying to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer also discussed whether they should shoot her in the head and contemplated abducting Virginia Governor Ralph Northam as well, an FBI agent testified on Tuesday. Thirteen people including at least seven tied to an armed militia were arrested last week and accused of plotting to kidnap the Whitmer, a Democrat assailed by Republican President Donald Trump and right-wing extremists for her handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Five of those defendants were subject to a bail hearing on Tuesday in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan, where a U.S. magistrate judge ordered one of them to be held without bail pending trial. The judge then paused the hearing before ruling on bail for the other four. FBI Special Agent Richard Trask testified at the hearing, saying some of the suspects also discussed targeting Northam, a Democrat who also enacted coronavirus restrictions they opposed.

Trask described a planning meeting that included at least two of the co-defendants in Dublin, Ohio, in June, basing his testimony on evidence from confidential informants and encrypted communications from the group. "At this meeting they discussed possible targets, taking a sitting governor, specifically issues with the governor of Michigan and Virginia based on the lockdown orders," Trask said,

The FBI gleaned from the group's messages that one of the suspects had at one point suggested going to Whitmer's house to "cap her," possibly disguised as a pizza delivery man, Trask said. One suspect floated the idea of grabbing a pizza delivery person and taking his shirt in order to carry out the plan, Trask said.

Their arrests last week, in the final stretches of the Nov. 3 presidential campaign, underscored the country's political polarization as Trump seeks re-election against Democratic challenger Joe Biden. The defendants in Tuesday's hearing are among six people facing federal kidnapping charges who could be sentenced to life in prison if convicted.

The judge denied bail for defendant Kaleb Franks, calling him "a danger to the community." Franks' defense lawyer Scott Graham argued that Franks was a follower, not a leader in any plot, and that he posed no flight risk.

The judge had yet to decide whether to grant bail to Adam Fox, Ty Garbin, Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta. A sixth co-defendant, Barry Croft, was being held in Delaware and not part of Tuesday's proceedings. Seven other suspects associated with the Wolverine Watchmen militia group face state charges in Michigan.

Trask said the plotters were eager to carry out some action before the election, with one suggesting they put Governor Whitmer on trial for treason. Michigan is considered a state where voters could favor either Biden or Trump, potentially swinging a close national election.

Internal U.S. security memos in recent months have warned that violent domestic extremists could pose a threat to election-related targets, a concern exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, political tensions, civil unrest and foreign disinformation campaigns. The plotting took place after Trump in April had tweeted "LIBERATE MICHIGAN!" and "LIBERATE VIRGINIA, and save your great 2nd Amendment. It is under siege!" in reference to gun rights under the U.S. Constitution.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Age may not contribute to COVID-19 infection risk: Study

COVID-19 again? Reinfection cases raise concerns over immunity

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

POLL-Democratic challenger narrowly leads in North Carolina Senate race -Reuters/Ipsos poll

Democratic U.S. Senate challenger Cal Cunningham appears to lead Republican Senator Thom Tillis in North Carolina, while Democratic Senator Gary Peters of Michigan is ahead of his Republican challenger, businessman John James, a ReutersIpso...

US STOCKS-Wall St closes lower on vaccine delay, dampened stimulus hopes

Wall Street lost ground on Tuesday, with halted COVID-19 vaccine trials and an elusive U.S. stimulus agreement weighing on sentiment as third quarter earnings season got underway. While all three major stock indexes closed in the red, a gai...

Death toll in migrant ship accident off Tunisia rises to 17

Tunisia recovered more bodies on Tuesday from a ship that sank off the Tunisian coast on Sunday while carrying African migrants, bringing the death toll to 17, a judicial official told Reuters. About 30 people had set out on the boat, aimin...

Golf-Johnson out of CJ Cup after positive COVID-19 test

World number one Dustin Johnson has pulled out of this weeks CJ Cup after testing positive for COVID-19, the PGA Tour said in a statement on Tuesday.The 36-year-old American, who last competed at Septembers U.S. Open, notified Tour official...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020