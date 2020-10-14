Left Menu
Development News Edition

CPI (M) seeks sacking of Maha guv for 'mocking' secularism

"The Maharashtra governor has crossed all the limits of constitutional propriety by mocking secularism, one of the fundamental principles of our hallowed Constitution. "In his letter to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, an outrage in itself given the serious nature of the pandemic in the state, he has not only used intemperate language but put the population of the state in jeopardy by demanding the opening of the places of worship," Maharashtra CPI (M) secretary Narsayya Adam said in a release.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 14-10-2020 16:36 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 16:36 IST
CPI (M) seeks sacking of Maha guv for 'mocking' secularism

The CPI (M) on Wednesday demanded sacking of Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for "mocking" secularism in his letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for reopening of places of worship. Koshyari and Thackeray were on Tuesday traded barbs after the former pushed for reopening of places of worship in the state closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and asked the Shiv Sena chief whether he has suddenly turned secular.

Thackeray responded to Koshyari's letter saying he will consider the request but asserted he does not need the governor's certificate for "my Hindutva". "The Maharashtra governor has crossed all the limits of constitutional propriety by mocking secularism, one of the fundamental principles of our hallowed Constitution.

"In his letter to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, an outrage in itself given the serious nature of the pandemic in the state, he has not only used intemperate language but put the population of the state in jeopardy by demanding the opening of the places of worship," Maharashtra CPI (M) secretary Narsayya Adam said in a release. Adam stated that reopening one shrine will open a Pandora's box and the vested interests in various faiths will start clamouring for throwing open temples, mosques, churches, gurdwaras etc.

"The Maharashtra government has in some earnest tried to contain the pandemic. The governor's uncalled for advice is sure to exacerbate the delicately poised health situation in the state," it said. The Left party also accused the governor of "undermining" his constitutional office, using "uncultured language", and "dabbling" in the political scenario in the state.

"The governor has become a menace to the public health of Maharashtra. He needs to be relieved of the constitutional responsibility placed on him, which he is unable to carry with grace. The CPI(M) appeals to the President of India to forthwith relieve the governor of his responsibility, which he is sure to go on demeaning," the release said. It further said that by resorting to "unseemly political shenanigans", the governor has put the President in a difficult dilemma, which is a "strong ground on which he should be sacked forthwith and sent out of the state, lock, stock and barrel".

Meanwhile, leaders of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), which is part of the Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government, held a protest in Thane against the governor. NCP city unit president Anand Paranjpe and other leaders posted a copy of the Constitution of India to the governor.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

Age may not contribute to COVID-19 infection risk: Study

Cobra Kai Season 3 gets final release date, new teaser hints on Season 4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Khalistani flag hoisting by SFJ: NIA conducts searches at 6 locations in Punjab

The NIA has conducted searches at six locations in Punjabs Ferozpur, Ludhiana and Moga in connection with the hoisting of the Khalistani flag by cadres of the outlawed Sikhs For Justice SFJ organisation on the eve of Independence Day, an of...

Use Mumbai rain water for irrigation, industries: Gadkari

Union minister Nitin Gadkari has written a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, suggestingthat rainwater from Mumbai be used for irrigation, supply to industries around the city, and for horticulture in cities like Nashik ...

Goldman Sachs profit nearly doubles on trading surge

Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported a 94 rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday that swept past estimates, driven by strength in its bond trading business and lower provisions for credit losses.With a 29 jump in trading revenue, Goldman easily ...

Eskom probe leads to four arrests

Members of Parliament have heard how R44.4 million was channelled from Eskoms contractors, through sub-contracted companies, to four Eskom officials in a Special Investigating Unit SIU probe, which has led to four arrests. Briefing the Nati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020