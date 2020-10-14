Left Menu
Development News Edition

More Nigerian protests against police brutality as reforms fail to convince

The Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), a police unit that demonstrators have long accused of beatings, killings and extortion, was officially disbanded on Sunday. On Tuesday, police agreed to stop using force against protesters. But protesters said on Wednesday they feared the new unit will simply be a rebranded version of SARS. Hundreds gathered in the capital Abuja and megacity Lagos on Wednesday to continue their calls for police reforms.

Reuters | Abuja | Updated: 14-10-2020 20:47 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 20:30 IST
More Nigerian protests against police brutality as reforms fail to convince
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@NGRSenate)

Nigerian protesters demanding an end to police brutality returned to the streets on Wednesday, saying they were unconvinced by the creation of a new police unit and a pledge not to use violence against demonstrators.

Protesters have staged daily marches nationwide for a week calling for an overhaul of police forces. Police have responded to the demonstrations with beatings, tear gas and gunfire, which human rights group Amnesty International said had killed at least 10 people. The protests have prompted a raft of announcements. The Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), a police unit that demonstrators have long accused of beatings, killings and extortion, was officially disbanded on Sunday.

On Tuesday, police agreed to stop using force against protesters. They also announced the formation of a new unit, the Special Weapons and Tactics team (SWAT), to "fill the gaps" left by the disbanded SARS. But protesters said on Wednesday they feared the new unit will simply be a rebranded version of SARS.

Hundreds gathered in the capital Abuja and megacity Lagos on Wednesday to continue their calls for police reforms. Many demonstrators in Lagos, who gathered despite heavy rain, were singing, dancing and chanting, a Reuters witness said. Many held placards, including one that read "Stop killing our dreamers. #EndSARS now".

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in a statement on Wednesday, urged protesters to wind down demonstrations, stating that the gridlock caused in recent days had disrupted businesses still reeling from the coronavirus pandemic. "People are just coming back to businesses. It would be unfair for those businesses not to be able to get back on their feet again," he said. Protesters "should know that their voice has been heard" and "let government play their roles", he added.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

Cobra Kai Season 3 gets final release date, new teaser hints on Season 4

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

India lampoons Pak at Commonwealth foreign ministers' meet for raising Kashmir issue

India on Wednesday lampooned Pakistan at a virtual meeting of the Commonwealth foreign ministers, calling it a promoter of state sponsored terrorism masquerading as an alleged victim of the menace. Without directly naming Pakistan, India al...

Elephant found dead in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district

A wild elephant was found dead in a forest in Chhattisgarhs Jashpur district on Wednesday, an official said. The carcass of the female elephant, around 30 years old, was spotted in the afternoon in Jamchua area under Kunkuri forest range, s...

Dracula Season 2 renewal updates, why series will deal with resurrection

When is Dracula Season 2 going to be released The series enthusiasts are passionately waiting to get some informative facts on the second season since Season 1 was released in January. Read further to get the latest updates on it.The offici...

Mizoram outfit threatens strike over border dispute with Assam

Aizawl-based Joint Action Committee JAC on Inner Line Forest Reserve on Wednesday urged the Mizoram government to take steps to settle the decades-old border dispute with Assam, threatening an indefinite strike over the issue. Addressing a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020