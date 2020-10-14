Nation stands united with Telangana in this hour of crisis: Prez on heavy rainfall in state

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday said the nation stands united with the people of Telangana, parts of which witnessed heavy rain, in this hour of crisis. The president also spoke to Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, and expressed concern over the loss of lives and destruction caused by the incessant rain.

"Spoke with the Governor of Telangana, @DrTamilisaiGuv and CM Shri K. Chandrashekar Rao and expressed concern over loss of lives & destruction caused by incessant rain in Hyderabad & parts of Telangana. In this hour of crisis, the nation stands united with the people of Telangana," Kovind said in a tweet. Fifteen people have died in Hyderabad in rain-related incidents, following heavy rainfall that lashed the city and different parts of Telangana, leading to waterlogging on roads and inundation of low-lying areas.