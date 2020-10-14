Nation stands united with Telangana in this hour of crisis: Prez on heavy rainfall in state
President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday said the nation stands united with the people of Telangana, parts of which witnessed heavy rain, in this hour of crisis. Chandrashekar Rao and expressed concern over loss of lives & destruction caused by incessant rain in Hyderabad & parts of Telangana.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2020 21:21 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 20:46 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday said the nation stands united with the people of Telangana, parts of which witnessed heavy rain, in this hour of crisis. The president also spoke to Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, and expressed concern over the loss of lives and destruction caused by the incessant rain.
"Spoke with the Governor of Telangana, @DrTamilisaiGuv and CM Shri K. Chandrashekar Rao and expressed concern over loss of lives & destruction caused by incessant rain in Hyderabad & parts of Telangana. In this hour of crisis, the nation stands united with the people of Telangana," Kovind said in a tweet. Fifteen people have died in Hyderabad in rain-related incidents, following heavy rainfall that lashed the city and different parts of Telangana, leading to waterlogging on roads and inundation of low-lying areas.
- READ MORE ON:
- K Chandrashekar Rao
- Telangana
- Ram Nath Kovind
- Tamilisai Soundararajan
- Kovind
ALSO READ
Telangana man booked under Nirbhaya Act after maid's suicide
BJP accuses TRS, AIMIM of rigging, says EVMs better for upcoming municipal polls in Telangana
Gradual decline in COVID-19 cases in Telangana: official
Cricket betting racket busted in Telangana, one held with Rs 2 lakh
Telangana CM to meet Water Resources Department officials ahead of Apex Council meeting