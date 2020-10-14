Karnataka: Cong candidate Kusuma H files nomination for for RR Nagar assembly bypolls

Left Menu
Congress candidate Kusuma H filed her nomination for the by-election to the legislative assembly constituency of Rajarajeshwarinagar (RR Nagar) on Wednesday.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 14-10-2020 20:49 IST
Congress candidate Kusuma H filed her nomination for Karnataka by-election on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Congress candidate Kusuma H filed her nomination for the by-election to the legislative assembly constituency of Rajarajeshwarinagar (RR Nagar) on Wednesday. The state president of Congress DK Shivakumar and party leader Siddaramaiah joined Kusuma for the nomination.

Byelections have been necessitated after existing MLA N Munirathna for RR Nagar defected to the BJP from the Congress leaving the legislative assembly seat vacant. However, the legislative seat in Sira was vacated following the death of JD (S) MLA B Sathyanarayana on August 5. Rajarajeshwari Nagar along with Sira in Tumakuru district will go for the by-election on November 3.

The Election Commission has said that the guidelines issued by it in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic are to be followed strictly during the by-polls. (ANI)

