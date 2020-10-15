Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. quietly ends probe of Obama-era 'unmasking' of Trump allies -sources

The U.S. Justice Department has ended its probe into whether Obama administration officials improperly "unmasked" associates of President Donald Trump mentioned in intelligence reports, two congressional sources said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 15-10-2020 00:20 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 00:20 IST
U.S. quietly ends probe of Obama-era 'unmasking' of Trump allies -sources

The U.S. Justice Department has ended its probe into whether Obama administration officials improperly "unmasked" associates of President Donald Trump mentioned in intelligence reports, two congressional sources said on Wednesday. It found no wrongdoing, one of the sources said.

Unmasking refers to the naming of U.S. citizens whose identities were blacked out in reports from the National Security Agency that captured their communications with a foreign national. Trump and his allies have sought to portray the use of the process during the administration of his Democratic predecessor, President Barack Obama, as a misuse of government authority.

It is a routine practice, and Trump administration officials have made thousands of such requests, government statistics show. The Justice Department in May appointed John Bash, a federal prosecutor from Texas, to lead the inquiry after Republican senators unveiled a declassified list of U.S. officials who made requests that ultimately disclosed intercepted conversations between Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn and Russia's ambassador.

Flynn was later charged with lying to the FBI about those conversations, and the Justice Department is now asking a federal judge to have that charge dismissed. Bash resigned from the department this month without a mention of his findings. The Washington Post, which first reported the results of Bash's review, said the Justice Department did not intend to release the results.

A Justice Department spokeswoman declined to comment. Trump has in recent days complained about the Justice Department's lack of indictments against his political rivals.

He lashed out at Attorney General William Barr during interviews with Fox News, saying Barr would go down in history “as a very sad, sad situation” if he did not indict Trump's rival, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Trump reiterated his frustrations in an interview with Newsmax TV for the "Greg Kelly Reports" show due to air on Wednesday evening and declined to say whether he would keep Barr in the job should Trump be re-elected in November.

"I'm not happy with all of the evidence I have, I can tell you that. I'm not happy," Trump said. Bash is one of several federal prosecutors in Trump's Justice Department to investigate Republican concerns on everything from the FBI's handling of investigations into Hillary Clinton to the prosecution of Flynn.

Last year Barr appointed John Durham, a federal prosecutor in Connecticut, to investigate U.S. intelligence officials for their handling of a probe into Trump's 2016 campaign. Barr told some lawmakers not to expect a report before Election Day on Nov. 3 because Durham is focused on prosecutions and he fears a public report could interfere with that goal, according to a Capitol Hill aide familiar with the matter.

TRENDING

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Azeri leader warns of consequences if Armenia moves on gas pipelines

Do we have any chance for The Vampire Diaries Season 9 in future?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP MP to write to Amit Shah seeking early implementation of CAA

Senior BJP leader and MP, Santanu Thakur Wednesday said he will write to Union Home Minister Amit Shah requesting him to quickly implement the Citizenship Amendment ActCAA to ensure that people from politically crucial Matua community to wh...

4 members of Dholbaaj Express gang held for stealing luxury items from railway saloon coach: Police

Four members of the Dholbaaj Express gang have been arrested for allegedly stealing items from a railway saloon coach, police said on Wednesday. The accused were identified as Ausaf Ali 44, Aarif 21, Tanveer 20 and Imran 19, all residents o...

TMC forms core committee to tackle infighting in its Hooghly unit

The TMC Wednesday cracked the whip to contain the ongoing infighting in its Hooghly unit and formed a seven-member district core committee for collective leadership in the district, party sources said. For the last few days several senior T...

4 PFI suspects questioned by ED

Four alleged Popular Front of India activists, who were arrested when they were gong to Hathras, were quizzed by the Enforcement Directorate in Uttar Pradeshs Mathura district for around five hours, an official said. The team was given a gr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020