POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Trump moving into statistical tie with Biden in Florida

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-10-2020 02:06 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 01:46 IST
File photo. Image Credit: Twitter (@realDonaldTrump)

President Donald Trump pulled into a statistical tie with Democratic rival Joe Biden in Florida, one of the election's most important battlegrounds, but Biden's lead appeared to widen in Arizona, Reuters/Ipsos opinion polls showed on Wednesday.

A separate Reuters/Ipsos national poll found that Biden also leads Trump among all U.S. likely voters by 10 percentage points. The Oct. 9-13 poll showed that 51% of likely voters were supporting Biden, while 41% were backing Trump. Last week's national poll had Biden ahead by 12 points. Reuters/Ipsos is polling likely voters in six states - Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina, Florida and Arizona - that will play critical roles in deciding whether Trump wins a second term in office or if Biden ousts him.

Below is a state-by-state look at Reuters/Ipsos findings, based on the online responses of likely voters, which include responses from some who cast ballots ahead of the formal Nov. 3 Election Day, which is increasingly common due to the coronavirus pandemic: FLORIDA (Oct. 7 - Oct. 14):

* Voting for Biden: 49% * Voting for Trump: 47%

* Prior poll showed Biden with a 49%-45% lead that was on the edge of the survey's credibility interval. * 17% said they already had voted.

* 49% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 44% said Trump would be better. * 49% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 45% said Biden would be better.

ARIZONA (Oct. 7 - Oct. 14): * Voting for Biden: 50%

* Voting for Trump: 46% * Prior poll showed the two essentially even with Biden at 48% and Trump at 46%.

* 50% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 41% said Trump would be better. * 49% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 45% said Biden would be better.

* 10% said they already had voted. MICHIGAN (Oct. 7 - Oct. 13):

* Voting for Biden: 51% * Voting for Trump: 43%

* Result unchanged from prior week. * 22% said they already had voted.

* 51% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 41% said Trump would be better. * 47% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 46% said Biden would be better.

NORTH CAROLINA (Oct. 7 - Oct. 13): * Voting for Biden: 48%

* Voting for Trump: 47% * The race was tied the prior week at 47%-47%.

* 12% said they already had voted. * 47% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 45% said Trump would be better.

* 52% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 42% said Biden would be better. WISCONSIN (Oct. 6 - Oct. 11):

* Voting for Biden: 51% * Voting for Trump: 44%

* Biden up a point from 50%-44% lead in prior week * 20% said they already had voted.

* 52% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 38% said Trump would be better. * 47% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 46% said Biden would be better.

PENNSYLVANIA (Oct. 6 - Oct. 11): * Voting for Biden: 51%

* Voting for Trump: 44% * Biden lead up from 50%-45% lead in prior week

* 6% said they already had voted. * 51% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 42% said Trump would be better.

* 50% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 45% said Biden would be better. NOTES

The Reuters/Ipsos opinion polls are conducted online in all six states in English, as well as in Spanish in Arizona and Florida. * In Florida, from Oct. 7 to Oct. 14, it gathered responses from 1,000 adults, including 653 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points.

* In Arizona, from Oct. 7 to Oct. 14, it gathered responses from 998 adults, including 667 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points. * In Michigan, from Oct. 7 to Oct. 13, it gathered responses from 985 adults, including 620 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 5 percentage points.

* In North Carolina, from Oct. 7 to Oct. 13, it gathered responses from 1,000 adults, including 660 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points. * In Wisconsin, from to Oct. 6 to Oct. 11, it gathered responses from 1,002 adults, including 577 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 5 percentage points.

* In Pennsylvania, from to Oct. 6 to Oct. 11, it gathered responses from 1,002 adults, including 622 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 5 percentage points.

