Kalam will always remain an inspiration to every Indian: VP Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday remembered former president A P J Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary, recalling his words that dreams transform into thoughts and thoughts result in action. The vice president quoted Kalam's words, "Dream, dream, dream. Dreams transform into thoughts and thoughts result in action." PTI NAB RHLPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2020 09:44 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 09:44 IST
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday remembered former president A P J Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary, recalling his words that dreams transform into thoughts and thoughts result in action. Kalam was born in 1931 in Rameshwaram, Tamil Nadu.
Describing Kalam as 'People's President', Naidu said he was an epitome of simplicity and knowledge. "He made invaluable contribution in strengthening India's defence & space capabilities. He will always remain an inspiration to every Indian," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu. The vice president quoted Kalam's words, "Dream, dream, dream. Dreams transform into thoughts and thoughts result in action." PTI NAB RHL
