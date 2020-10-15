Left Menu
Development News Edition

Armenia's PM Pashinyan says Karabakh solution must be acceptable to all -RIA

Reuters | Yerevan | Updated: 15-10-2020 21:51 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 21:08 IST
Armenia's PM Pashinyan says Karabakh solution must be acceptable to all -RIA
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@NikolPashinyan)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Thursday that Yerevan was ready to implement ceasefire agreements to end the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict that were reached in Moscow last week, Russian news agency RIA Novosti reported. He also said a compromise acceptable to all must be found.

Also speaking to RIA Novosti, Azeri President Ilham Aliyev said Russia, which mediated the talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan, was Azerbaijan's strategic partner and would continue to play leading role in seeking a solution. The fighting over the breakaway region has surged to its worst level since the 1990s, when some 30,000 people were killed.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Floods kill 60 in India, damage crops

Floods brought by heavy rains and overflowing rivers across large swathes of western and southern India have killed at least 60 people since Wednesday and damaged rice, cotton and other crops worth billions of rupees, officials said. The wo...

Italy condemns detention of fishermen seized off eastern Libya

Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio accused Khalifa Haftars administration in eastern Libya of unacceptable behaviour on Thursday for detaining 18 sailors who were seized while fishing in the southern Mediterranean.Libyan patrol boats de...

Spurious liquor claims 14 lives in MP's Ujjain

Fourteen persons have died at Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh after drinking spurious liquor, a top official said on Thursday. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan ordered a high- level probe into the incident.Fourteen people have died after consu...

Faster coronavirus recovery could add $9 trillion to global income by 2025-Georgieva

Speeding up the recovery from the coronavirus recession can add 9 trillion global income by 2025, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Thursday, adding that this depended on strong international coopera...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020