There are only 2 Governors in India -- Maharashtra and West Bengal: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday said that there are only two governors in the country -- one in West Bengal and another in Maharashtra.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-10-2020 12:14 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 12:14 IST
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut speaks to ANI in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday said that there are only two governors in the country -- one in West Bengal and another in Maharashtra. Raut's comments came following Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray regarding the opening of temples in the state.

"A governor is a political agent of the President of India and the central government; political agent in the sense that they do political work. Today, there are only two governors in the entire country -- one in Maharashtra and one in West Bengal. I do not know about the rest. Because in these two states, the government is of their opposition parties," Raut told ANI. West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has also been active on social media, pointing out his issues with the state government's handling of affairs, the latest being police's manhandling of a Sikh man in a recent BJP march.

Recently, an editorial in Saamana, the Shiv Sena's mouthpiece, had said Koshyari should be recalled if Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah wish to preserve the "prestige" of Raj Bhavan. "If they (Centre) think that something wrong has happened in Maharashtra then it is their problem. Had Maharashtra had a BJP Chief Minister or government and had there been some other party at the Centre and the governor acted like this, then the BJP would also have demanded to recall the governor," Raut said.

Questioning the Chief Minister about the continued closure of temples in the state, Koshyari asked Thackeray whether he has "suddenly turned secular". Responding to the Governor, Thackeray had said that the delay in reopening of the places of worship is due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"As imposing lockdown all of a sudden was not right, revoking it completely at once will also not be a good thing. And yes, I am someone who follows Hindutva, my Hindutva does not need verification from you," Thackeray had said. (ANI)

