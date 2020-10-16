BJP slams Chirag Paswan, accuses LJP of spreading confusion, lies ahead of Bihar polls

In its most direct attack on the Lok Janshakti Party, the BJP on Friday accused its president Chirag Paswan of trying to create a confusion by harping on his equations with senior leaders of the saffron party, and asserted that it had no relations with the LJP. Paswan has been lauding the BJP and its top leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, while attacking JD(U) president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, giving rise to speculation that he has some tacit understanding with the saffron party.

"We want to make it clear that we have no relations (with LJP), and we do not like this politics of spreading confusion," BJP leader and Union minister Prakash Javadekar said. Other senior BJP leaders, including party general secretary Bhupender Yadav, too hit out at Paswan, who walked out of the ruling National Democratic Alliance in Bihar and his party LJP is contesting the assembly polls on its own.

Yadav accused Paswan of practising "politics of lies", saying he had been praising the Bihar government in February this year. "Chirag should not either live in illusion or nurse any illusion or spread illusion," Yadav tweeted.

Javadekar said BJP's alliance in Bihar is with JD(U), Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM(S) and Vikassheel Insaan Party, asserting the NDA combine will win three-fourth majority in the state. The LJP is nothing more than "vote katua" (eating into votes of others) and it will not be able to make much impact, he said. The Bihar polls are scheduled in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7. The counting of votes will be done on November 10.