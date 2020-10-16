Left Menu
Modi pays tribute to Sikh warrior Baba Banda Singh Bahadur on 350th birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tribute to iconic Sikh warrior Baba Banda Singh Bahadur on his 350th birth anniversary, saying he lives in the hearts of millions and is remembered for his sense of justice In a tweet, Modi also shared a link of his 2016 address on the Sikh army commander's 300th death anniversary "Tributes to the brave Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Ji on his 350th Jayanti.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2020 19:58 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 19:54 IST
In a tweet, Modi also shared a link of his 2016 address on the Sikh army commander's 300th death anniversary Image Credit: ANI

In a tweet, Modi also shared a link of his 2016 address on the Sikh army commander's 300th death anniversary

"Tributes to the brave Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Ji on his 350th Jayanti. He lives in the hearts of millions. He is remembered for his sense of justice. He made many efforts to empower the poor. Sharing an earlier speech in which I spoke about his greatness," the prime minister tweeted.

