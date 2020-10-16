Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP bypolls: Some govt officials supporting BJP, says Digvijaya

Singh said 26 out of 28 BJP candidates in the bypolls were part of the Congress previously and the saffron party had even put up posters about their "dishonesty" in the 2018 Assembly polls. In such a scenario, Chouhan and the BJP are wary if the people and party workers will vote for them.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 16-10-2020 20:02 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 19:57 IST
MP bypolls: Some govt officials supporting BJP, says Digvijaya
In such a scenario, Chouhan and the BJP are wary if the people and party workers will vote for them. Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of bypolls to 28 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh on November 3, senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh on Friday met poll officials alleging some government officials were supporting the ruling BJP. He said the bypolls were very important as the fate of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government, which came to power in March, depends on how many of the 28 seats the BJP can win.

"These bypolls will decide whether the current government remains in power or not. Shivraj Singh Chouhan himself is claiming he is a temporary CM and is exhorting people to ensure permanency to his government," Singh said after meeting the state's chief electoral officer along with his colleague JP Dhanopia. Singh said 26 out of 28 BJP candidates in the bypolls were part of the Congress previously and the saffron party had even put up posters about their "dishonesty" in the 2018 Assembly polls.

In such a scenario, Chouhan and the BJP are wary if the people and party workers will vote for them. "Therefore, the MP government has handed over campaign responsibilities to officials, especially police", Singh claimed, adding that complaints along with proof about several such officials had been given to poll authorities.

"In Dimni, the Congress candidate's brother was beaten up, In Sumavali, a party worker's vehicle was damaged. Dinara police station is registering cases against Congress workers. A Sahrai police station official is openly telling people to vote for the BJP," Singh claimed.

The chief electoral officer has appointed an IAS officer to probe complaints within 24 hours, Singh told reporters after meeting poll officials. He said the Congress had objected to the Indore civic chief being asked to probe one such complaint against herself, "which is a mockery of the system".

"We have also complained about a BJP MLA distributing cash in Sanwer, and another asking people to vote for BJP in return for Rs 10,000," Singh alleged. MP BJP spokesperson Rajnish Agrawal termed these allegations as baseless and said Singh should allow government officials to work and not "terrorise" them.

"Government officials are working as per rules and will continue to do so. Election Commission officials must not come under pressure from the Congress. They must conduct polls in a free and fair manner," Agrawal said.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

World Bank should keep pumping out aid, review capital adequacy -Development Committee

The World Bank should push ahead with its efforts to deliver 160 billion in coronavirus aid by June 2021 and explore additional emergency financing and debt relief for developing countries, the banks steering committee said on Friday. In a ...

Trump predicts a red wave for him

US President Donald Trump has predicted a massive Republican sweep in the November 3 elections, even as multiple polls have shown him trailing Democratic rival Joe Biden nationally and in many swing states. Polls numbers are looking very ...

Champions League set to begin most challenging group stage

As a second wave of coronavirus cases hits Europe, the Champions League is going to again send elite players criss-crossing the continent. But soccers biggest club competition has a back-up plan to ensure the group stage can be completed, e...

EU urged to review remdesivir supply deal after COVID trial results

The European Union should renegotiate a 1 billion euro 1.17 billion contract it sealed last week with Gilead for a six-month supply of the COVID-19 drug remdesivir after it showed poor results in a large trial, experts said on Friday. In a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020