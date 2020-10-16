Rajasthan BJP holds meet over municipal corp polls

Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia and party's state organization general secretary Chandrashekhar held a meeting with the coordinator, incharge, co-incharge over the municipal corporation elections being held next month. The meeting was attended by Jaipur election coordinator and Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Jaipur Greater In-Charge, State General Secretary Madan Dilawar, co-incharge, state chief spokesperson Ramlal Sharma, Jaipur Heritage in-charge MLA Vasudev Devnani and co-incharge state secretary Jitendra Gothwal.

Hariharlal Pareek was appointed as convener in Jaipur Heritage and Krishna Mohan Sharma in the Jaipur Greater municipal Corporations. According to the State Election Commission, voting for 560 ward councillors in six municipal corporations spread across Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota will be held in two phases.

In the first phase, on October 29, voting will be held for Jaipur Heritage, Jodhpur North and Kota North municipal corporations while Jaipur Greater, Jodhpur South and Kota South municipal corporations will go to polls on November 1.