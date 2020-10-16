Left Menu
Development News Edition

LJP releases second list of candidates; says voting for JD(U) means pushing Bihar to backwardness

"The party (LJP) which cannot win a single seat in Bihar is spreading confusion by claiming to form the government," senior BJP leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi said. "Paswan says he will not let Nitish Kumar become the CM which means that he is opposing the decision of PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 16-10-2020 23:50 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 23:50 IST
LJP releases second list of candidates; says voting for JD(U) means pushing Bihar to backwardness

LJP chief Chirag Paswan Friday released the party's list of candidates for 53 Bihar assembly seats which will go to polls in the second phase and targetted the ruling JD(U) saying voting for it meant pushing the state to "backwardness". Releasing the second list of candidates on Twitter, he asserted that the Lok Janshakti Party will come to power in the state and implement its 'Bihar first, Bihari first' vision document.

The second phase of elections is scheduled to be held on November 3. Paswan told the party candidates, "It is necessary for all of you to win the assembly election for the sake of Bihar's future. Giving votes to JD(U) means pushing Bihar to backwardness." "The LJP is not just contesting elections, but will emerge victorious and implement Bihar first, Bihari first," Paswan, who is a Lok Sabha member from Jamui, said.

Paswan also tweeted a couplet in Hindi: "Zulm karo mat, Zulm saho mat. Jeena Hai to marna sikho, Kadam kadam par larna sikho (Don't oppress, don't tolerate oppression. If you want to live, learn to die first, also learn to fight back at every step). He also posted a 13-second audio clip of his father and LJP founder, late Ram Vilas Paswan, in which he is heard reciting the same lines to enthuse the party workers and woo the voters.

The LJP has already announced a list of 42 candidates for the first phase of Bihar assembly election slated to be held on October 28. The party has unequivocally stated that it will put up candidates in 143 constituencies especially to thwart the electoral chances of candidates of the ruling JD(U) which is contesting 122 seats.

The LJP had quit the NDA in Bihar on October 4 saying it will contest the state assembly poll on its own and not under the alliance's chief minister face and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar. Paswan's party had, however, clarified that it will not field any candidate against the BJP and the decision to go it alone was taken due to "ideological differences" with the JD(U).

The BJP, which is contesting 121 seats, has termed the LJP as "votekatwa" (one who takes away votes) whose only aim is to ensure that the NDA does not win in Bihar. "The party (LJP) which cannot win a single seat in Bihar is spreading confusion by claiming to form the government," senior BJP leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi said.

"Paswan says he will not let Nitish Kumar become the CM which means that he is opposing the decision of PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. What kind of politics is it that on the one hand he (Paswan) showers praise on the PM and on the other opposes Nitish Kumar to whom he (PM) has extended his support?" he said. The saffron party has iterated that whoever opposes Kumar's candidacy for the CM's post is against the BJP.

Sushil Modi termed Paswan's claim that he has met top BJP leader Amit Shah and discussed the Bihar polls as "false and baseless". The deputy chief minister said that he had a talk with Shah, who specifically told him that there was no such meeting.

On the issue of poll understanding in the Bihar assembly election between the BJP and the LJP, he said there was difference of opinion between them on seat adjustment as Paswan wanted more of them and the talks had failed. The LJP had walked out of the NDA in Bihar on its own, Suhil Modi said.

TRENDING

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

Mexico's ex-defense minister detained in U.S. at request of DEA

Will Mirzapur Season 2 be a ‘badlapur’? Video show Dimpy with a knife

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Biden, Trump blaze a U.S. campaign trail as early vote surges with 18 days to go

U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden planned to hit the campaign trail again on Friday with visits to three battleground states, after displaying their sharply contrasting styles in dueling televised town halls. T...

Belgium to close all bars and restaurants for a month, imposes night curfew

All Belgian bars and restaurants will be forced to close for four weeks, the federal government said on Friday, in order to tackle a surging second wave of the coronavirus, with hospitals close to running out of beds. The Belgian government...

Fire breaks out in five-storeyed building in Kolkata, several people trapped

A fire broke out in a five-storeyed residential building at Ganesh Chandra Avenue here on Friday night and several people are still trapped inside, officials said. The blaze broke out in the first floor of the building located in the northe...

Berlin court suspends bar curfew in backlash against anti-virus measures

A Berlin court on Friday suspended a late-night curfew on bars and restaurants, following other courts in overturning government-imposed measures meant to contain the further spread of the coronavirus.Berlins local government had imposed th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020