MP bypolls: Rahul, Priyanka lead Cong star campaigner list

MP bypolls: Rahul, Priyanka lead Cong star campaigner listPTI | Bhopal | Updated: 17-10-2020 20:42 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 20:42 IST
Ex-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi,party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rajasthan ChiefMinister Ashok Gehlot, his former deputy Sachin Pilot andChhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel will be among the starcampaigners of the party in the bypoll for 28 seats in MadhyaPradesh scheduled for November 3
Among others who have been listed as star campaignersare Maharashtra minister Ashok Chavan, party media departmentchairperson Randeep Singh Surjewala, party general secretaryMukul Wasnik and MP Congress unit chief Kamal Nath
The Congress needs to win all 28 seats to come back topower, while the BJP needs nine seats to attain a simplemajority of 116 in the 230-member House.
