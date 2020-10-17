Samajwadi Party announces executive committee for Uttarakhand
Samajwadi Party (SP) on Saturday announced a 39-member state executive committee for its Uttarakhand unit, with Satyanarayan Sachan as the President.ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 17-10-2020 23:54 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 23:54 IST
Samajwadi Party (SP) on Saturday announced a 39-member state executive committee for its Uttarakhand unit, with Satyanarayan Sachan as the President. In addition, three vice-presidents, a Chief General Secretary, two General Secretaries, a Treasurer and 20 Secretaries were chosen in the state executive.
Advocate Suresh Parihar, Avtar Singh, Abha Barthwal were chosen as vice presidents, Sueb Ahmed Siddiqui was chosen as Chief General Secretary, and Rakesh Kumar Pathak and Rajendra Parasar were chosen as General Secretaries. SK Rai was announced as the Treasurer, while Subhash Panwar was chosen as the Chief Spokesperson.
The list of Secretaries includes Abdul Kavi, Hema Vohra, Ramesh Gaur, Chandra Mohan Munduppi, Atul Sharma, Jagdish Pokhriyal, Atul Yadav, Vipin Chandra Pandey, Dharmanand Nainwal, Pradeep Singh Panwar Gujjar, Sheikh Ahmed Jama, Bhagat Singh Rawat, Gulfam Ahmed, Subhash Saini, Mashkur Ahmed Qureshi, Abdul Gaffar, Arvind Yadav, Hareram Shastri, Sharoon AKA Tony Pathan and Thomas Massey. The executive committee was formed after the approval of SP President Akhilesh Yadav. (ANI)
