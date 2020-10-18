35-year old Kannada scribe succumbs to COVID-19

A 35-year old journalist with a Kannada newspaper died due to COVID-19 at a private hospital here, family sources said on Sunday. Pavan Hetthur, who tested positive for coronavirus on September 28, breathed his last in the wee hours of Saturday, they said.

Hetthur was working with Prajavani. Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan condoled the demise of the journalist, who is survived by wife and two children "I am deeply pained to hear about the sad demise of Pavan Hetthur at a young age," he said in a message.