Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nitish is visionless, has ruined two generations of Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav on Bihar CM

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Mahagathbandhan's Chief Minister face Tejashwi Yadav has hit back at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar accusing him of being a visionless leader and alleged that JD(U)-BJP has ruined two generations of Bihar.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 18-10-2020 14:18 IST | Created: 18-10-2020 14:18 IST
Nitish is visionless, has ruined two generations of Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav on Bihar CM
Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Mahagathbandhan's Chief Minister face Tejashwi Yadav has hit back at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar accusing him of being a visionless leader and alleged that JD(U)-BJP has ruined two generations of Bihar. "Nitish Kumar's first and last love is the Chief Minister's chair. Does he have a vision for Bihar? If yes, then why doesn't he share it? How will he eliminate unemployment? Why does he not speak on migration, poverty, starvation? Youth knows that if NDA isn't defeated, such a useless government won't do anything for the unemployed," Tejashwi Yadav said.

"In the greed of power, Nitish-BJP has ruined two generations of Bihar. Due to the wrong policies and decisions of the Chief Minister, today Bihar has become the centre of unemployment. The lives of crores of youth are bleak. Why does the CM never speak on these important and burning issues?" he added. RJD leader reiterated that if Mahagathbandh (grand alliance) is voted to power, they would provide 10 lakh jobs to youth in Bihar.

Taking a jibe at the chief minister, he said that US President Donald Trump will not come to state and accord special category status to the state. Yadav made these remarks while releasing Mahagathbandhan's manifesto for the upcoming Bihar elections."Bihar has a double engine government. Nitish Kumar has been governing the state for the last 15 years but the state has not been accorded the special category status yet. US President Donald Trump will not come and accord that," Tejashwi Yadav said. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015 said that he will sip a cup of tea of Motiari's Sugar mill. But you can see that in Bihar: Sugar Mill, Jute mill, Papermill, Rice mill are shut. No food processing units have established. As many as 60 scams took place in this regime. Crime has increased. JDU- BJP has stabbed Bihar in the back," he added.

In the forthcoming Assembly polls, the (LJP) will not contest seats where BJP will be contesting, however, it will fight against Janata Dal (United). Bihar with 243 Assembly seats will go to polls in three phases: October 28, November 3 and November 7. The results are scheduled to be declared on November 10. (ANI)

Congress, CPI, CPM are part of the grand alliance, 'Mahagathbandhan' under the leadership of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) while both JDU and LJP are in a pre-poll alliance with the BJP. (ANI)

TRENDING

Planning to start domestic cricket from January 1: Ganguly

Health News Roundup: Daily coronavirus cases in the Netherlands hit a record 8,114; Austria reports record daily COVID-19 infections, but still below 2,000 and more

Google absorbed record-breaking 2.5 Tbps DDoS attack in September 2017

Oppo teases F17 Pro Diwali Edition in Matte Gold color

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Possibility of second wave of coronavirus infections in winter season cannot be ruled out: Expert panel chief V K Paul

The number of new coronavirus cases and deaths have declined in the last three weeks as the spread of the pandemic has stabilised in most of the states, Niti Aayog Member V K Paul said on Sunday but did not rule out the possibility of a sec...

Significant dip in Chhattisgarh unemployment rate in Sep: Data

Despite consistent disruption in economic activities during the COVID-19 pandemic, the unemployment rate in Chhattisgarh has declined to 2 per cent in September from 14.2 per cent in June. A state government release on Sunday cited the late...

Bolivians hope to restore political stability in Sunday presidential election

Bolivians head to the polls on Sunday in an election many hope can restore stability to an Andean country that was plunged into turmoil after a fraught and eventually voided vote last year, leaving the country in the hands of an interim pre...

Pollution may increase virus transmissibility making people more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts

Air pollution may increase transmissibility of the novel coronavirus making people more vulnerable to the disease and aggravating the COVID-19 situation, experts have said, while warning that those who have had the infection in the past may...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020