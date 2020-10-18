Left Menu
Development News Edition

Senior Indian, Chinese officials attend SCO cultural event, take part in Yoga

Senior officials from India and China as well as diplomats from various countries on Sunday took part in a Yoga event organised by the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), which is also set to hold key meetings of the top leaders of the eight-member group.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 18-10-2020 16:54 IST | Created: 18-10-2020 16:54 IST
Senior Indian, Chinese officials attend SCO cultural event, take part in Yoga

Senior officials from India and China as well as diplomats from various countries on Sunday took part in a Yoga event organised by the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), which is also set to hold key meetings of the top leaders of the eight-member group. The SCO is comprised of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, China, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India and Pakistan.

Indian Ambassador to China Vikram Misri along with SCO Secretary-General Vladimir Norov, Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC) chairman Lin Songtian, and Deputy Chairman of SCO Committee for Good Neighbourliness, Friendship and Cooperation Cui Li attended the event. Diplomats from all the SCO countries, including Pakistan, took part in the cultural events which included a demonstration of Chinese martial art Tai Chi and cultural events of member countries besides Yoga. The SCO events are assuming significance as the virtual summit of the SCO Heads of the State being hosted by Russia is scheduled to be held on November 10 in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to take part.

It will be followed by the SCO Heads of the Government being hosted by India which is planned to be held on November 30. Chinese Premier Li Keqiang is scheduled to take part. It is yet to be decided as to whether the meeting will be virtual or with the direct presence of the leaders, officials said. Addressing the gathering on Sunday, Misri said, "India is a new member of the SCO but our association with the countries of the ‘SCO Family’ dates back centuries and even millennia in some cases". He said India has assumed the Chairmanship of the SCO Council of Heads of Government this year and is hosting the meeting of SCO premiers next month.

"We are playing a constructive role in enriching the agenda of the SCO and many initiatives proposed by India in the fields of economics and trade, start-ups, health care, S&T and culture have been supported by SCO members," Misri said. "Today's presentation on Yoga@SCO is especially relevant as it goes beyond race, colour, faith, religion and region. Yoga brings people together around the world. Recent years have seen an explosion in its popularity, especially since 2014, when the UN General Assembly adopted a unanimous resolution designating June 21 as the International Day of Yoga,” he said.

"Today's event is yet another indication of Yoga's global appeal. It is a part of India’s contribution to strengthening cultural cooperation among SCO countries…I have been greatly impressed with the fervour with which Chinese people across the country practice yoga," he said. In his address, Norov said despite the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic affected the activities of the SCO, under the presidency of Russia, a lot of work has been done to implement the plans and priorities that were identified for this year.

"In the absence of regular face-to-face meetings, the Organisation's activities quickly adapted to the new realities with the use of new formats and platforms of work, important meetings at the level of Ministers and heads of key agencies and departments were held in online format," he said. "Next year the SCO will celebrate its 20th anniversary. In this anniversary year, in addition to official events, we have planned to hold art exhibitions, film festivals, ‘Yoga and Tai Chi Day’, student football tournament, boxing tournament, marathon races in the cities of SCO member states where ‘8 Wonders of SCO’ are located," he said.

TRENDING

Planning to start domestic cricket from January 1: Ganguly

Health News Roundup: Daily coronavirus cases in the Netherlands hit a record 8,114; Austria reports record daily COVID-19 infections, but still below 2,000 and more

Oppo teases F17 Pro Diwali Edition in Matte Gold color

Google absorbed record-breaking 2.5 Tbps DDoS attack in September 2017

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

I-League champions trophy handed over to Mohun Bagan

The I-League 2019-20 trophy was handed over to the champions Mohun Bagan at a city hotel in Kolkata on Sunday. Aroop Biswas, Minister of Public Works and Youth Services Sports of West Bengal Sunando Dhar, CEO, Leagues, All India Football F...

58 people detained at Saturday protests across Belarus

Minsk Belarus, October 18 ANISputnik Fifty-Eight people have been detained during unauthorized opposition protests across Belarus on Saturday, including 43 participants in students demonstration in Minsk, the Belarusian Interior Ministrys s...

Bangladesh COVID-19 cases rise to 388,569, death toll reaches 5,660

Dhaka Bangladesh, October 18 ANIXinhua Bangladesh reported 1,274 new COVID-19 cases and 14 new deaths on Sunday, making the tally at 388,569 and the death toll at 5,660, the Directorate General of Health Services DGHS said. The official dat...

Kerala paid price of gross negligence during Onam festival, Harsh Vardhan

During the festive occasion of Navratri, when celebrations are on across the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Sunday cautioned people to strictly follow coronavirus guidelines and avoid being neg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020