NCP will contest on 145 seats in Bihar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Bihar State Working President Rahat Quadri on Sunday said that his party will contest on 145 seats in the Bihar Assembly polls.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 18-10-2020 20:28 IST | Created: 18-10-2020 20:28 IST
NCP logo [Photo/NCP Twitter]. Image Credit: ANI

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Bihar State Working President Rahat Quadri on Sunday said that his party will contest on 145 seats in the Bihar Assembly polls. "We will emerge as the third front as an alternative to National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and Mahagathbandhan," Quadri told reporters at a press conference here.Quadri further took a swipe at Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan, terming it the 'B-team' of BJP.

"LJP is the 'B-team' of BJP and has been proposed by the latter. On the one hand, LJP says that it is part of the NDA and on the other hand it attacks Nitish Kumar who is also a part of NDA. This means that BJP wants to destroy Nitish Kumar as the people of Bihar have rejected him," he said. Earlier on October 8, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) had announced that it will contest the Bihar Assembly polls.

The party also informed that NCP president Sharad Pawar will be the party's key star campaigner for the polls. "NCP will nominate its candidates for Bihar assembly elections, Sharad Pawar will do election campaign in Bihar," party chief spokesperson, Mahesh Tapase had said in a statement.

Elections for the 243-member Bihar Assembly will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7 and the counting of votes will take place on November 10. (ANI)

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

