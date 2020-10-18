Cong leader demands restoration of security cover to mainstream political leaders in J-K

Senior Congress leader Tara Chand on Sunday urged the central government to restore statehood of Jammu and Kashmir and ensure proper security to leaders of mainstream political parties to facilitate their free movement. He also asked the Lieutenant Governor's administration to remove all hurdles for free movement at Lakhanpur -- the gateway to J&K -- as he said scores of people, including Vaishno Devi shrine pilgrims, businessmen and patients were facing lengthy procedures to enter the Union territory from Punjab.

Speaking at a day-long workers convention at Khour in Chamb constituency here, the former deputy CM said Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed massive destruction during decades-long turmoil and "rising" unemployment was a major concern which needed to be addressed on priority. "For initiation of political dialogue, the government should restore security cover of all leaders of mainstream political parties according to the areas and threat perception so that they can move freely from one place to another," he said.

The convention discussed many burning issues and unanimously passed a resolution for restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, the party said in a statement. Chand also demanded land safeguards and job protection for the local youth.

He demanded a special employment package for the youth of Jammu and Kashmir as he said the coronavirus pandemic had rendered millions jobless and many families were at the verge of starvation. "It is the duty of the government to address the unemployment issue immediately," he said and demanded regularisation of daily wagers and other workers engaged in various government departments.