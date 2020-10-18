Was in favour of abrogation of Article 370 even when I was in CWC: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday said that even when he was a member of the Congress Working Committee, he was in favour of the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi abrogated article 370, something no one else could even imagine. Some people may ask why I am saying this only now. I want to inform you all that even when I was a member of the Congress Working Committee, I was in favour of the abrogation of Article 370." Scindia said while addressing a public rally in Madhya Pradesh's Agar Malwa.

He further asked people at the rally to give their vote to the 'Shiv-Jyoti express', referring to himself and the state's Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan. "In 1980, Motilal Vohra and my father were a duo. People used to call them the Moti-Madhav express. Today, there is another duo before you-- Shivraj Singh Chauhan and Jyotiraditya Scindia. If you believe in this duo, give your blessings to this Shiv-Jyoti express. We will work for your development and progress. This election is not about the lotus symbol or the hand symbol. This is about your faith, your honour and your self-respect. On November 3, give your vote to the Shiv-Jyoti Express," he said.

Speaking to the media later, he said, "I am confident that Kamal Nath and Digvijay Singh, who betrayed 7.3 crore people of this state, will be taught a lesson in all the 28 seats." (ANI)