"Fight is not BJP vs Congress but for country's existence, present and future," says Jyotiraditya Scindia

After filing nomination from Guna parliamentary seat on Tuesday, Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate, Jyotiraditya Scindia said that the upcoming Lok Sabha election is not BJP vs Congress but for the country's existence, present and future. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has transformed the country in 10 years. PM Modi has taken progressive steps to make India 'Atma Nirbhar', 'Viksit' and to establish India as a 'Vishwa Guru' under his leadership. Along with this, Mohan Yadav's government in the state has also taken many steps for the benefit of every section of society even in a short period of time," Scindia told ANI.

"PM Modi says that there are four categories in this country that are poor, youth, farmers and women and India has to be developed on the basis of these four powers only. Congress says 'Shakti ka samapan hona chahiye' (power should end), 'Sanatana Dharma ka samapan hona chahiye' (Sanatana Dharma should end), 'Desh ka vikas ka model ka samapan hona chahiye' (country's development model should end). This fight (referring to the upcoming election) is not BJP vs Congress, but a fight for the country's existence, present and future." the union minister added. Scindia filed his nomination papers for the Guna parliamentary seat on Tuesday for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and state BJP chief VD Sharma were also present on the occasion.

The Congress party has fielded Rao Yadavendra Singh against Scindia for the seat. Guna will go to the polls in the third phase on May 7, along with eight other parliamentary seats in the state.

Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh will be conducted in four phases. The first phase of polling would be held on April 19, followed by April 26, May 7 and May 13. Madhya Pradesh has a total of 29 Lok Sabha constituencies, making it the sixth-largest state in terms of parliamentary representation. Out of these, 10 seats are reserved for SC and ST candidates, while the remaining 19 are unreserved.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, the BJP secured a massive victory in Madhya Pradesh, winning 28 out of the 29 seats. The Indian National Congress (INC) managed to win only one seat. (ANI)

