Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sudan's premier backs demands for justice as ICC prosecutor visits

Bensouda also met the powerful deputy leader of Sudan's ruling council, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, who said the government was willing to cooperate with the court, state news agency SUNA reported. Though Sudanese transitional authorities have said they will work with the ICC for those accused of war crimes to appear before the tribunal, it is unclear where and how hearings would take place.

Reuters | Khartoum | Updated: 18-10-2020 21:56 IST | Created: 18-10-2020 21:46 IST
Sudan's premier backs demands for justice as ICC prosecutor visits
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@Mo_IbrahimFdn)

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said on Sunday his government was committed to achieving justice as an International Criminal Court (ICC) delegation visited for the first time since the overthrow of ex-leader Omar al-Bashir. The ICC issued arrest warrants against Bashir in 2009 and 2010 on charges of war crimes, genocide and crimes against humanity during his campaign to crush a revolt in Darfur in which an estimated 300,000 people died.

The delegation, led by Chief Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda, arrived in Sudan late on Saturday to discuss the cases of Bashir and two other former officials wanted by ICC. Bensouda also met the powerful deputy leader of Sudan's ruling council, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, who said the government was willing to cooperate with the court, state news agency SUNA reported.

Though Sudanese transitional authorities have said they will work with the ICC for those accused of war crimes to appear before the tribunal, it is unclear where and how hearings would take place. Bashir and the two other former officials, Ahmed Haroun and Abdel Raheem Muhammad Hussein, were jailed after the uprising that led to Bashir's overthrow in April last year.

"Sudan's commitment to achieving justice is not only part of international obligations, but also comes in response to popular demands to establish justice," a cabinet statement cited Hamdok as saying as he met the ICC delegation. Bashir has already been sentenced to two years in prison on corruption charges and is currently on trial over the military coup in which he took power in 1989.

His lawyer has denounced the various charges against the former president as politically motivated. Hamdok's civilian government is working under a military-civilian ruling council during a three-year transition that is meant to lead to elections.

TRENDING

Planning to start domestic cricket from January 1: Ganguly

Health News Roundup: Daily coronavirus cases in the Netherlands hit a record 8,114; Austria reports record daily COVID-19 infections, but still below 2,000 and more

Oppo teases F17 Pro Diwali Edition in Matte Gold color

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to deal with Tommy’s foe who betrayed him, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Tension at Assam-Mizoram border as many hurt in violent clash

Simmering tension prevailed on the Assam-Mizoram border after a violent clash took place between the people of the two states, injuring several, officials said on Sunday. The situation is now under control in the area, which is on the borde...

Union Home Secretary to hold meeting tomorrow amid tension at Assam-Mizoram border

Amid tension at the Assam-Mizoram border, the Ministry of Home Affairs has called a meeting to review the situation on Monday, the Mizoram government said in a press statement. The State Government is actively engaging with the Government o...

Rahul Tripathi reprimanded for breaching IPL's Code of Conduct

Kolkata Knight Riders KKR Rahul Tripathi was on Sunday reprimanded for breaching the Indian Premier Leagues IPL Code of Conduct during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad SRH. Rahul Tripathi, the Kolkata Knight Riders batsman, has been re...

Work in accordance with law, Constitution: Dhankhar tells Mamata

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to work in accordance with the law and the Constitution, and asserted that the state police cannot behave like political workers. After meeting family memb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020