Nitish's behaviour has been unfair towards Paswan: Tejashwi shows sympathy towards LJP chief

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 19-10-2020 12:08 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 12:08 IST
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

By Sahil Pandey Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav on Monday expressed sympathy towards Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) president Chirag Paswan and said that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's behaviour has been unfair towards Paswan when he needed his father the most.

"What Nitish Kumar Ji did with Chirag Paswan is not good. Chirag Paswan needs his father today more than ever before but Ram Vilas Paswan Ji is not among us and we are sad about it. Nitish Kumar did injustice with Chirag Paswan, his behaviour is unfair," Tejashwi said. Yadav scion also threw a challenge to Nitish Kumar for a debate on any achievement by the JD(U) government in the past 15 years.

"I would request Nitish Kumar to debate on any of his achievements in past 15 years. We can debate on his achievement and we should start a new debating trend. There should be a Chief Minister candidates' debate. Nitish Ji should accept my challenge," he added. Tejashwi spoke about the feedback he received from his election rallies and said, "People are angry with incumbent government and we will be voted to power comfortably. Many people are coming to my rally."

Meanwhile, Tejashwi, who has been chosen by the anti-NDA group as its chief ministerial candidate, has challenged four-time Chief Minister Nitish Kumar from his home turf Nalanda in the upcoming Bihar polls. (ANI)

