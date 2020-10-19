Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mayawati lashes out at Kamal Nath for derogatory comment on BJP's leader, demands apology

Former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Monday lashed out at Congress leader Kamal Nath for his derogatory comment on BJP leader Imarti Devi and has demanded an apology, not just from the senior Congress leader but also the top leadership of the party.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2020 12:25 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 12:25 IST
Mayawati lashes out at Kamal Nath for derogatory comment on BJP's leader, demands apology
Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Monday lashed out at Congress leader Kamal Nath for his derogatory comment on BJP leader Imarti Devi and has demanded an apology, not just from the senior Congress leader but also the top leadership of the party. "The extremely anti-women obscene remarks made by senior Congress leader and former CM about Dalit women contesting a by-election in Dabra Reserve Assembly seat of Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, are most-embarrassing and extremely condemnable. Taking cognizance of this, the Congress high command should publicly apologize," She said in a tweet.

She said that the comments made by Kamal Nath exposed the mindset of the grand-old party towards the Dalit community. In another tweet, Mayawati appealed to voters to vote for BSP candidates in by-polls in Madhya Pradesh. "There is also an appeal to the people of the Dalit community to teach the Congress party a lesson and to prevent it from further insulting women. It will be better if you give it to BSP candidates only in all the 28 seats of the assembly which are going into by-polls," she added.

In the run-up to Madhya Pradesh legislative assembly by-polls, former chief minister Kamal Nath referred to BJP leader Imarti Devi as an "item", sparking a controversy. "Suresh Raje ji hamare ummeedvar hai...yeh uske jaise nah hai...kya hai uska naam ... main kya uska naam lun? ...apko toh mujhe pehle savdhan karna chahiye tha ... yeh kya item hai... (Our candidate is not like her... what's her name? You know her better and should have warned me earlier... What an item!), Kamal Nath said in Hindi while the crowd called out Imarti Devi's name.

Twenty-eight assembly seats will go for by-polls in Madhya Pradesh on November 3. (ANI)

TRENDING

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

Churchgoers in Dutch 'Bible Belt' defy coronavirus instructions

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 3-China's economic recovery quickens as consumption returns

Chinas economic recovery accelerated in the third quarter as consumers shook off their coronavirus caution, although the weaker-than-expected headline growth suggested persistent risks for one of the few drivers of global demand.Gross domes...

Japan PM opposes any step to heighten South China Sea tension

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Monday Tokyo opposes any steps to raise tension in the South China Sea, and that disputes should be resolved through peaceful means. Japan strongly opposes any behaviour that heightens tension ...

Uber introduces rider mask verification selfie feature in India

Uber on Monday said the riders who have been tagged for not wearing mask on a previous trip will have to take a selfie showing them wearing a mask, in order to book their next trip. This new feature ensures that feedback received from drive...

Panda kicks up row with tweet over police action on scribes

BJP national vice-president Baijayant Panda courted controversy when he likened last weeks police action on journalists in Odisha and Maharashtra to the alleged harassment meted out to scribes in Pakistan. Taking to Twitter, the former MP...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020