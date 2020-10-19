Left Menu
Independent candidate from Bihar's Bahadurapur constituency arrives on buffalo to file nomination

As Bihar election is gaining momentum, candidates are also bringing new colours to the polls. In Bahadurpur constituency that comes under the Darbhanga district, a candidate Nachari Mandal came to file his nomination riding a buffalo on Monday.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 19-10-2020 18:14 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 17:33 IST
Independent candidate Nachari Mandal on his buffalo (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

As Bihar election is gaining momentum, candidates are also bringing new colors to the polls. In the Bahadurpur constituency that comes under the Darbhanga district, a candidate Nachari Mandal came to file his nomination riding a buffalo on Monday.

"I come from the poor and weaker section of society. I am the son of a farm laborer and since I don't have a four-wheeler so I decided to come on a buffalo. Buffaloes, cows, and oxen are the treasures of a farmer," Mandal said. He said that if he gets elected, he will work for the benefit of farmers and try to provide government benefits to the weaker sections.

"Due to the lack of development done by previous legislators, there is anger among the public," he said. Mandal is fighting as an independent candidate and is optimistic about his win.

"I am sure the public will give their blessings to me and I will do my best to live up to the promise and raise the voice of Bahadurpur in the Bihar Assembly" he added. Other contestants from the Bahadurpur constituency are RK Chaudhary from Rashtriya Janata Dal and Madan Sahni from Janata Dal (United).

The polls in the constituency will be held in the third phase of elections in the state. Bihar assembly elections will be held in three phases: October 28, November 3, and 7, and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.

