Cong has no regard for public health: BJP

The Uttarakhand BJP on Monday attacked the Congress for its frequent dharnas and demonstrations amid the COVID-19 pandemic, saying the party has proved it does not care for public health. "By gathering in large numbers in public places for dharnas and demonstrations without following the COVID-19 guidelines, Congress leaders have proved they don't care a damn for public health. They are ready to play with the lives of people for their petty politics," Pradesh BJP vice president Devendra Bhasin said. The Congress has been staging dharnas and demonstrations in the state almost on a regular basis, protesting against the new farm laws, rising unemployment, price rise and poor condition of health facilities.