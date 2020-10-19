Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brexit brinkmanship: UK, EU tell each other to move on trade

A no-deal finale to Britain's five-year Brexit drama would disrupt the operations of manufacturers, retailers, farmers and nearly every other sector - just as the economic hit from the coronavirus pandemic worsens. European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic repeated on Monday that the EU still wanted a trade deal but not "at any cost" after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday there was no point in continuing talks.

Reuters | Updated: 19-10-2020 18:25 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 18:25 IST
Brexit brinkmanship: UK, EU tell each other to move on trade

Britain and the European Union said on Monday the door was still open for a deal on their post-Brexit relationship, calling on each other to compromise to find a way to protect billions of dollars of trade between the neighbours.

With just over two months before Britain ends a status quo transition arrangement with the EU, talks on a trade deal are deadlocked, with neither wanting to move first to offer concessions. A no-deal finale to Britain's five-year Brexit drama would disrupt the operations of manufacturers, retailers, farmers and nearly every other sector - just as the economic hit from the coronavirus pandemic worsens.

European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic repeated on Monday that the EU still wanted a trade deal but not "at any cost" after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday there was no point in continuing talks. "It has to be a fair agreement for both sides - we are not going to sign an agreement at any cost," Sefcovic told reporters after meeting Michael Gove, Britain's point man on the existing divorce agreement, in London.

"The European Union is ready to work until the last minute for a good agreement for both parties," Sefcovic said. Britain, increasingly frustrated by the EU's refusal to start text-based talks, called on the bloc to make the first move, with its housing minister saying that Brussels only had to make "some relatively small but important changes".

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick called on the EU to "go that extra mile, to come closer to us on the points that remain for discussion". A spokesman for Johnson again ruled out prolonging any negotiation beyond the end of this year, when the transition period runs out, saying the EU "must be ready to discuss the detailed legal text of a treaty in all areas with a genuine wish to respect UK sovereignty and independence".

TALKS ON OR OFF? EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier had been due in London for talks with British counterpart David Frost this week. Instead, they will now speak by telephone on Monday to discuss the structure of future talks, Barnier's spokesman said.

Negotiations broke down on Thursday, when the European Union demanded Britain give ground. Issues still to be resolved include fair competition rules, including state aid and fisheries. EU diplomats and officials cast Johnson's move as a frantic bid to secure concessions before a last-minute deal was done, and European leaders have asked Barnier to continue talks.

British officials have repeatedly said any deal has to honour Britain's new status as a sovereign country and not try to tie it to EU rules and regulations. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said compromises on both sides would be needed. French President Emmanuel Macron said Britain needed a deal more than the 27-nation EU.

Britain is launching a campaign this week urging businesses to step up preparations for a no-deal departure. In a statement accompanying the launch, Gove says: "Make no mistake, there are changes coming in just 75 days and time is running out for businesses to act." More than 70 British business groups representing over 7 million workers on Sunday urged politicians to get back to the negotiating table next week and strike a deal.

"With compromise and tenacity, a deal can be done. Businesses call on leaders on both sides to find a route through," they said.

TRENDING

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

UK government scientists warn COVID-19 reinfections 'to be expected'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

IFSCA introduces framework for 'Regulatory Sandbox'

The International Financial Services Centres Authority IFSCA, with an objective to develop a world-class FinTech hub at the IFSC located at GIFT City in Gandhinagar Gujarat, India, endeavours to encourage the promotion of financial technolo...

Thai Parliament to convene special session over anti-govt protests in Bangkok

Bangkok Thailand, October 19 ANISputnik Thai lawmakers will meet for an extraordinary parliament session to discuss the demands put forward by participants of the ongoing anti-government rallies in Bangkok, Parliament President Chuan Leekpa...

IL&FS Group executive vice-chairman Vineet Nayyar resigns

Debt-laden Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services ILFS Group on Monday announced the resignation of Vineet Nayyar, its executive vice chairman. Nayyar has requested the ILFS board to relieve him of his duties with effect from October...

Sebi comes out with guidelines for utilisation of fund created for farmers, FPOs

Markets regulator Sebi on Monday allowed exchanges dealing with agri-commodity derivatives to utilise the fund created for farmers and FPOs for reimbursement of mandi tax and charges incurred by them on storage and transportation of goods. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020