Left Menu
Development News Edition

88 candidates left in fray for UP assembly bypolls

A total of 88 candidates for seven seats were left in the fray for the Uttar Pradesh assembly bypolls after the last date of withdrawal for nominations for it on Monday.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 19-10-2020 19:26 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 19:26 IST
88 candidates left in fray for UP assembly bypolls

A total of 88 candidates for seven seats were left in the fray for the Uttar Pradesh assembly bypolls after the last date of withdrawal for nominations for it on Monday. "Eighty-eight candidates left in the fray after the withdrawal process got over. The last date for filing nominations for the bypolls was on October 16. The papers were scrutinised on Saturday while Monday is the last date for the withdrawal of nominations," a state Election Commission official said here.

A total of 132 candidates had filed nominations for the seven seats, he said adding after the withdrawal process, now 88 candidates are in the fray. The maximum number of 18 candidates are in the fray from Bulandshahr while minimum six candidates are contesting from Ghatampur (Kanpur), he said. Polling will be held on November 3 and the results will be declared seven days later.

The seven Assembly seats include Naugaon and Ghatampur (Kanpur) which fell vacant after deaths of state ministers Chetan Chauhan and Kamal Rani Varun respectively. Another assembly seat Tundla in Firozabad district fell vacant following the election of sitting MLA S P Singh Baghel to the Lok Sabha.

Bangarmau assembly seat in Unnao district fell vacant after the conviction of BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in a rape case. Bulandshahr, Deoria and Malhaniseats fell vacant following deaths of sitting MLAs Virendra Singh Sirohi and Janmejay Singh of the BJP and Parasnath Yadav of the SP.

The BJP has fielded Sangeeta Chauhan from Naugaon Sadatafter the death of her husband Chetan Chauhan, an international cricketer. The ruling party has also fielded the wife of another deceased MLA, Virendra Singh Sirohi. Usha Sirohi will contest the bypoll in Bulandshahr on a BJP ticket.

In Bangarmau, the party has given ticket to Shrikant Katiyar. Of the seven seats going to polls, six were won by the ruling BJP in 2017.

TRENDING

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

UK government scientists warn COVID-19 reinfections 'to be expected'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

Bihar reports 912 new COVID-19 cases

As many as 912 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Bihar, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 11,533, said the health department on Monday. Bihar reports 912 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count of active patients ...

UP: BSP MP tests positive for COVID-19, hospitalised

Bahujan Samaj Party BSP MP Shyam Singh Yadav was admitted to a hospital here on Monday after testing positive for COVID-19, a doctor said. The Lok Sabha MP from Jaunpur is being administered antiviral and antibiotic treatment at the Yashoda...

Future will be shaped by societies that invest in science, innovation: PM

Calling for well-planned investments in science and innovation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the future of the world will be shaped by societies that invest in these areas but collaboration and public participation will be am...

Day visitors allowed entry into Bhitarkanika National Park

A fortnight after a partial reopening, the Bhitarkanika National Park in Odishas Kendrapara district has been thrown open for public on Monday amid strict adherence to COVID-19 protocol, an official said. The national park shut since March ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020