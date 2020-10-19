Left Menu
Development News Edition

Entry of parachute candidate triggers mass resignation in JDU unit in Sakra constituency

Local Janata Dal (United) workers decided to submit mass resignations after the candidature of Ashok Kumar Chaudhary in Muzzafarpur's Sakra constituency was announced.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 19-10-2020 19:34 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 19:34 IST
Entry of parachute candidate triggers mass resignation in JDU unit in Sakra constituency
Mass resignation meeting of JDU (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

By Mukesh Singh And Sahil Pandey Local Janata Dal (United) workers decided to submit mass resignations after the candidature of Ashok Kumar Chaudhary in Muzzafarpur's Sakra constituency was announced.

Chaudhary was elected from Kanti constituency as an independent legislator. Party workers were miffed as many senior JD-U leaders were present in the party and strengthened it at the grassroots level but the party gave the ticket to Chaudhary. In response of Chaudhary's selection, workers and many local leaders staged a peaceful protest but it didn't affect the top brass of the party.

After deliberations, the workers decided to submit mass resignation in protest against fielding parachute candidate. "The top leadership has broken the morale of the party workers by this decision and that is why the decision of mass resignation was taken," former JDU district president Hariom Kushwaha said.

He alleged that Chaudhary has both money and muscle power and that is what the top leadership is concerned with. "The present candidate has both money and muscle power and top leaders want that candidate only and that is why workers felt insulted and took this decision," he added.

Kushwaha said now the whole bunch will help the local and eligible candidate win and try to make the parachute candidate of JDU lose. Bihar will go to polls in three phases: October 28, November 3 and November 7 for its 243 assembly seats. The results will be declared on November 10. Sakra will go to polls in the third phase. (ANI)

TRENDING

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

UK government scientists warn COVID-19 reinfections 'to be expected'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

Bihar reports 912 new COVID-19 cases

As many as 912 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Bihar, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 11,533, said the health department on Monday. Bihar reports 912 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count of active patients ...

UP: BSP MP tests positive for COVID-19, hospitalised

Bahujan Samaj Party BSP MP Shyam Singh Yadav was admitted to a hospital here on Monday after testing positive for COVID-19, a doctor said. The Lok Sabha MP from Jaunpur is being administered antiviral and antibiotic treatment at the Yashoda...

Future will be shaped by societies that invest in science, innovation: PM

Calling for well-planned investments in science and innovation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the future of the world will be shaped by societies that invest in these areas but collaboration and public participation will be am...

Day visitors allowed entry into Bhitarkanika National Park

A fortnight after a partial reopening, the Bhitarkanika National Park in Odishas Kendrapara district has been thrown open for public on Monday amid strict adherence to COVID-19 protocol, an official said. The national park shut since March ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020