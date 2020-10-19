Left Menu
Assam-Mizoram border clashes: Union Home Secy talks to top state officials; Sonowal briefs PM

The chief ministers of Assam and Mizoram, Sarbananda Sonowal and Zoramthanga, also discussed the issue and agreed to work for bringing peace in the violence-hit area. Sonowal also briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah and apprised them of the steps taken to restore peace along the Assam-Mizoram border.

Updated: 19-10-2020 20:49 IST
With tension running high along the Assam-Mizoram border following clashes, the Centre on Monday asked both the state governments to resolve their border dispute amicably and restore peace, officials said. The chief ministers of Assam and Mizoram, Sarbananda Sonowal and Zoramthanga, also discussed the issue and agreed to work for bringing peace in the violence-hit area.

Sonowal also briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah and apprised them of the steps taken to restore peace along the Assam-Mizoram border. During his video conference with chief secretaries of the two states, Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla urged the state governments to restore normalcy and resolve all their issues amicably, a government official said.

Bhalla has also spoken to the chief ministers of both the states. During his telephonic conversation with the prime minister, Sonowal apprised him of the latest situation on the Assam-Mizoram border.

Sonowal also told Modi about his discussion with the Mizoram chief minister and the steps taken by the Assam government to defuse tension on the border, an Assam government statement said. The prime minister asked the chief minister to take appropriate steps to improve the situation at the inter-state border.

Earlier, Sonowal also called the home minister and briefed him about the situation. Shah assured Sonowal of all support to restore peace in the affected area.

Meanwhile, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga, in a tweet, welcomed Chief Minister Sonowal's approach to restoring peace at the border and viewed that his intervention would bring peace in the region and strengthen bonds between the states. "Noble, much-awaited approach from a great leader. May this kind intervention bring #peace to the region and strengthen our bonds. Thank you Shri @sarbanandsonwal ji," Zoramthanga tweeted.

Union Minister for Development of the North Eastern Region Jitendra Singh also hailed the two chief ministers' initiative to bring back peace in the inter-state border area. "Statesmanly intervention by both the State Chief Ministers, Sh @ZoramthangaCM and Sh @sarbanandsonwal, has been a great facilitator in maintaining harmony and mutual goodwill," Singh tweeted.

Tension prevailed on the Assam-Mizoram border after a violent clash took place between the people of the two states, leaving several injured, officials said on Sunday. The situation is now under control in the area, which is on the border between Kolasib district of Mizoram and Cachar district of Assam, they said.

The two states have deployed security personnel, including those of the Indian Reserve Battalion, in the violence-hit areas near Vairengte village in Mizoram and Assam's Lailapur. Vairengte in Kolasib district is on the northern fringe of Mizoram through which the National Highway 306 (formerly 54) passes, linking the state to Assam. The nearest village in Assam is Lailapur, which is in the Cachar district.

