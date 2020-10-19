Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nawaz Sharif’s son-in-law briefly arrested in Pakistan

Bilawal said that the Sindh government was not informed about the arrest and that he had asked Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to investigate the incident. Senior PML-N leader and Maryam's spokesperson Mohammad Zubair, while speaking to reporters, claimed that Safdar's arrest was a "sting operation by the state" and was carried out to damage the PDM alliance.

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 19-10-2020 21:44 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 21:38 IST
Nawaz Sharif’s son-in-law briefly arrested in Pakistan
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan's deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif's son-in-law Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar was on Monday briefly arrested from his hotel room in Karachi, a day after he staged a protest at the tomb of the country's founder and attended a joint opposition rally. "Police broke my room door at the hotel I was staying at in Karachi and arrested Capt Safdar," said Safdar's wife Maryam, who addressed the large anti-government rally in the port city on Sunday.

She said she was asleep when the police "barged in" her hotel room where he was staying with her husband. Safdar was arrested a day after he raised slogans at Pakistan's founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah's (Quaid) mausoleum just before the second rally of the Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) – an alliance of 11 opposition parties.

After much hue and cry on the political scenario with the Pakistan People's Party-ruled Sindh government distancing itself from the arrest, Safdar was released by a judicial magistrate against surety bonds of Rs 100,000. Maryam told reporters that she would leave Karachi with her husband as he had been released on bail.

"Aboard the flight to Lahore. Thank you Karachi! You won me over," she tweeted. Maryam said the Opposition parties will continue their protests until Prime Minister Imran Khan is removed from power.

Safdar was arrested after a first information report (FIR) was registered against him, Maryam and 200 others for violating the sanctity of the Quaid's mausoleum. Complainant Waqas Ahmed alleged that the PML-N leaders, along with 200 of their followers, reached the Quaid's grave where Safdar jumped over the grill surrounding it.

The complainant said that he tried to stop him from doing so but Safdar "got out of control" and started threatening him and his fellows that he would kill them. He alleged that Safdar later damaged government property before leaving the site with his followers.

Meanwhile, the Sindh government, which hosted the PDM's rally, distanced itself from the arrest, with PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also condemning the arrest. Bilawal said he was shocked to hear about the incident. Bilawal said that the Sindh government was not informed about the arrest and that he had asked Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to investigate the incident.

Senior PML-N leader and Maryam's spokesperson Mohammad Zubair, while speaking to reporters, claimed that Safdar's arrest was a "sting operation by the state" and was carried out to damage the PDM alliance. Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) minister Ali Zaidi had refuted Maryam's claim, saying "Maryam (is) once again lying that the hotel door was broken." On Sunday, Prime Minister Khan had warned that he would be getting tough with the opposition and would ensure 70-year-old Sharif is brought back from London and put in jail for his deeds. Sharif, living in London since November last year after he was allowed by the courts and the government to go there for a period of eight weeks for medical treatment, has accused army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and spy agency ISI head Lt Gen Faiz Hameed for interfering in the elections of 2018 and installing Imran Khan's "puppet government".

TRENDING

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

Man stabbed after argument over defecating in open

A man stabbed his neighbour in the chest with a knife on Monday after an argument over a six-year-old boy defecating in the open in southeast Delhi, police said Monday. Dilawar, 26, has suffered stab injuries but is stated to be stable. His...

'Finish off communist ideology in Tripura by 2023': Deb tells BJP workers

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has called upon BJP activists to finish off communist ideology in the state by 2023. Election to the 60-member assembly is due in 2023.He said uprooting the seeds of communists from the remotest corne...

U.S. could soon take Sudan off state sponsors of terrorism list - officials

The Trump administration is close to an agreement with Sudan to remove Khartoum from the U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism and an announcement could be made in coming days, two U.S. officials said on Monday.The deal could also set in...

Trump blasts Fauci, seeks to reassure his team he has pathway to win

U.S. President Donald Trump blasted coronavirus expert Anthony Fauci as a disaster on Monday in a conference call with campaign workers and sought to reassure them he still has a pathway to win on Election Day despite slipping poll numbers....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020