Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump blasts Fauci, seeks to reassure his team he has pathway to win

Trump and Fauci, a member of his coronavirus task force, have been at odds over how best to handle a pandemic that has killed more than 219,000 people in the United States and weakened the president's bid for re-election on Nov. 3. Fauci openly complained about being cited in a Trump re-election campaign ad and said in an interview broadcast on Sunday night by CBS' "60 Minutes" that he was not surprised that Trump himself contracted the virus.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-10-2020 22:09 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 21:56 IST
Trump blasts Fauci, seeks to reassure his team he has pathway to win
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump blasted coronavirus expert Anthony Fauci as a "disaster" on Monday in a conference call with campaign workers and sought to reassure them he still has a pathway to win on Election Day despite slipping poll numbers.

Speaking from his signature hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, before leave for two rallies in Arizona, Trump took his frustration out on Fauci midway through a call intended to buck up his national team of campaign workers. Trump and Fauci, a member of his coronavirus task force, have been at odds over how best to handle a pandemic that has killed more than 219,000 people in the United States and weakened the president's bid for re-election on Nov. 3.

Fauci openly complained about being cited in a Trump re-election campaign ad and said in an interview broadcast on Sunday night by CBS' "60 Minutes" that he was not surprised that Trump himself contracted the virus. Trump, whose rallies include many supporters not wearing masks and standing shoulder to shoulder, said Americans were fed up with pandemic restrictions. The campaign allowed reporters to listen to the call.

"People are saying, 'Whatever. Just leave us alone.' They're tired of it. People are tired of hearing Fauci and all these idiots...Fauci is a nice guy. He's been here for 500 years," Trump said. Trump suggested he had avoided firing Fauci because of the negative blowback he would receive.

Fauci, 79, is one of the most respected scientists in the United States and has served under Republican and Democratic presidents. He has been director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984. "Fauci is a disaster. If I listened to him, we'd have 500,000 deaths," Trump added.

TRENDING

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

IPL 13: My role is to bat at number five for now, says Buttler

After playing an unbeaten knock of 70 runs against Chennai Super Kings CSK, Rajasthan Royals batsman Jos Buttler said that his role is to bat at number five position as of now. Rajasthan Royals chased down the total of 126 with seven wicket...

Air travel pandemic milestone; 1 million passengers screened

The number of passengers screened in a single day for flights in the US topped one million for the first time since COVID-19 infections began to spike last March. The notable milestone, reached Sunday, signifies both the progress made since...

BJP did everything to divide and rule India: Derek O'Brien

After BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda accused the Mamata Banerjee government of divide and rule policy during his public address in Siliguri on Monday, Trinamool Congress TMC MP Derek OBrien issued a public statement on Twitter s...

UP govt sacks Home Guard Commandant for corruption

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday ordered the dismissal from service of the former District Commandant of the Home Guard Department of Bulandshahr, in a case of corruption. Taking strict action against corrupt pract...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020