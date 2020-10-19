Left Menu
Didn't say anything disgraceful, BJP is misinterpreting: Nath

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 19-10-2020 22:59 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 22:59 IST
Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath, under fire over a comment about a woman minister in the state, on Monday evening alleged in a letter to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan that the BJP was misleading people. Nath is facing flak from the ruling party for referring to minister Imarti Devi as "item" during a campaign speech for Assembly by-election.

Earlier in the day, Chouhan and other BJP leaders observed a two-hour silent fast in protest against Nath. Chouhan also wrote a letter to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, asking her to take action against Nath for his comment about a Dalit woman leader.

Nath, in his own missive to Chouhan, said, "I didn't make any disgraceful remarks but you served lies....The word I said has a lot of meanings. Your party is serving lies and misleading by interpreting the word arbitrarily." In the last seven months under the BJP rule, Madhya Pradesh was once again reaching the top position in terms of crime against women but Chouhan did not act, he alleged. "Under your 16-year-long government, the state remained on top in rape cases, crime against women but you remained silent," the Congress leader alleged.

"If you had been moved over the honor of women and Dalits, you would have observed silence and fast for Hathras incident, the incident involving Swami Chinmayanand, one involving BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar and the incident with women detainees in Rewa Jail, but by mentioning the woman's caste in the letter (to Sonia Gandhi) you clearly demonstrated the mindset of your immoral politics," Nath said. Nath also alleged that a Union minister and a cabinet colleague of Chouhan have recently used derogatory terms for women.

"You should have written a letter to your party president informing about the remarks of the union minister and cabinet colleague by apologizing to the women of the state and observing silent fast," the Congress leader said. Addressing a poll rally on Sunday in Gwalior's Dabra town where the BJP has fielded minister Imarti Devi, Nath said the Congress candidate was a "simple person" unlike the opponent who was an "item".

