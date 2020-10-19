Tejasvi Surya assumes charge as president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Monday assumed charge as the new president of the party's youth wing in the national capital and said that "we will work towards building political workers for 21st century India".ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2020 23:20 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 23:20 IST
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Monday assumed charge as the new president of the party's youth wing in the national capital and said that "we will work towards building political workers for 21st century India". Surya has succeeded Lok Sabha Mumbai MP Poonam Mahajan after completion of her tenure.
"Today, I officially took charge as President of BJYM with blessings from Poonam Mahajan Ji. BJYM will strive to conquer the unconquered; will work towards building political workers for 21st century India; will work towards strengthening our civilisational state," Surya said in a tweet. In another tweet, he called BJP a party of "karyakartas" and thanked Mahajan for effective leadership to BJYM.
"BJP is party of karyakartas - who serve the party despite facing severe personal odds. BJYM pledges to work hard to ensure sacrifices of our karyakartas don't go in vain. I thank Poonam Mahajan Ji for giving effective leadership to BJYM; we will continue her good work," he tweeted. Surya also held a roadshow from Ambedkar International Centre to the central office earlier today. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha
- Tejasvi Surya
- Surya
- BJP
- Poonam Mahajan
- Lok
- Mahajan
ALSO READ
Rape cases can be 'stopped' if parents teach daughters to behave 'decently': BJP MLA
BJP announces 9 MLC candidates for Bihar, Karnataka
Newly-appointed BJP General Secretary CT Ravi resigns from Karnataka Cabinet
Karnataka Minister C T Ravi quits cabinet days after being appointed BJP general secy
Stormy GST Council meet likely on Monday; non-BJP states to oppose Centre's borrowing option