Sudan PM looking forward to Trump notifying Congress over terror list

Reuters | Khartoum | Updated: 20-10-2020 00:45 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 00:19 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@Mo_IbrahimFdn)

Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said on Monday he was looking forward to U.S. President Donald Trump officially notifying Congress to rescind Sudan as a state sponsor of terrorism.

A Sudanese government source told Reuters Sudan was ready to pay compensation for U.S. Embassy bombing victims. Trump said Sudan would be lifted from the terrorism list once $335 million in compensation was paid.

