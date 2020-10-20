Both Congress, BJP are Manuwadi when it comes to women: BSP's Sudhindra Bhadoria

By Amit Kumar Both the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are "Manuwadi" when it comes to respecting women, said Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria on Tuesday.

His comments came two days after Madhya Pradesh's former chief minister Kamal Nath allegedly called a BJP leader an "item". "Many ministers, MLAs, and MPs of the BJP and Congress have made such statements. They have always insulted women by making such remarks. The statement, which came from the former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath, is shameful and shows his mentality. That is why we need to condemn his statement and the party president should take note of his comment against women" Bhadoria said.

As senior Congress leader Kamal Nath's "item" remarks on Imarti Devi, BJP's bypoll candidate, has triggered a political slugfest. Following this Nath expressed his regret on Monday. Criticising the comments, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia had led silent protests in capital Bhopal and Indore on Monday, while Union minister Smriti Irani hit out at the Gandhi family over their "silence" on the matter.

Irani said that the Gandhi family will not take action against Nath for his derogatory comment, adding that people like him keep the fire burning in the Congress family's kitchen. (ANI)