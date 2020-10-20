Eminent South Asians launch digital campaign in support of Biden-Harris ticket

A group of eminent South Asians, including Indian-origin author Deepak Chopra and actress Sakina Jaffrey, has launched a digital campaign in support of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his running mate Senator Kamala Harris. Other prominent members of the group include Preet Bharara, former US Attorney for the Southern District of New York; Meera Harris, lawyer and children’s book author; Nina Davuluri, the first Indian-American to win the Miss America Competition; and actor Aasif Mandvi. Released by South Asians for Biden on Monday, the video series urges the South Asian community to vote for Biden and Harris. "South Asians for Biden is thrilled to launch the digital video ad series," said Neha Dewan, South Asians for Biden national director. "In this election, we have seen unprecedented enthusiasm from the diverse South Asian community that is united in the desire to see an overwhelming victory for Vice President Biden and Senator Harris," she said. The digital ad campaign series will serve to further energise the South Asian electorate -- many of whom are located in battleground states -- and will serve to underscore the importance of participating in this election, Dewan added.

Kamala Harris' niece Meena Harris, a key contributor to the video series, noted the importance of the South Asian community in the November 3 election. "The South Asian community's participation in this election is crucial to securing a win for the Biden-Harris ticket and establishing a more inclusive future for America -- the kind of future my grandmother Shyamala, mother Maya and aunt Kamala have dedicated their lives to fighting for," she said. Parag Parikh, Illinois State director for South Asians for Biden, served as an executive producer for the videos along with his brother Rupak Parikh, and was instrumental in launching the series.