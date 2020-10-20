Left Menu
Ready to resign or be dismissed than bow to injustice to farmers: Capt Amarinder Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh Tuesday said that he was prepared to "resign or be dismissed rather than bow to injustice towards Punjab's farmers" and warned of possible disruption of the state's peace and a threat to national security as a result of the farm laws, pointing out that nobody can tolerate religious hurt and attack on livelihood.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 20-10-2020 16:04 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 16:04 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh [File Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh Tuesday said that he was prepared to "resign or be dismissed rather than bow to injustice towards Punjab's farmers" and warned of possible disruption of the state's peace and a threat to national security as a result of the farm laws, pointing out that nobody can tolerate religious hurt and attack on livelihood. "I am not afraid of resigning. I am not afraid of my government being dismissed. But I will not let the farmers suffer or be ruined," Chief Minister Singh was quoted as saying in an official release.

He said if the farm laws are not revoked, angry youth can come out on the streets to join the farmers, leading to chaos. "The way things are going on at present, the situation has the potential to disturb the peaceful atmosphere, he warned, observing out that this is what had happened in the 80s and 90s. Both China and Pakistan will collude and try to take advantage of any disruption of the state's peace, which would pose a serious threat to national security," he added.

Even as he reiterated his full support to the agitating farmers, Captain Amarinder appealed to them to help out the state government by ending the Rail Roko and blockades and allow movement of essential commodities. "We have stood with you, now it is your turn to stand with us," he appealed to the farmers.

The Chief Minister was speaking in the Vidhan Sabha while presenting his government's four Bills posed against the Union Government's farm laws, on the second day of the special session of the House. The Bills seek to amend the Farmers Produce Facilitation Act, the Farmers Agreement and Farm Services Act, the Essential Commodities Act, and the Civil Procedure Code. (ANI)

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

