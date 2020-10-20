Left Menu
Rahul Gandhi disapproves of Kamal Nath's "item" remark against MP minister

(Eds: Adds quotes) Wayanad (Kerala), Oct 20 (PTI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi onTuesday disapproved of Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath's 'item' remark against Minister Imarti Devi, sayingit was 'unfortunate'. The National Commission for Women has sought anexplanation from the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister on the matter. Kamal Nath has expressed regret over his remark andasserted that he did not say anything disrespectful.

(Eds: Adds quotes) Wayanad (Kerala), Oct 20 (PTI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi onTuesday disapproved of Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath's 'item' remark against Minister Imarti Devi, sayingit was 'unfortunate'. "One cannot treat women with disrespect. Kamalnath ji isfrom my party. But I don't personally like that type oflanguage that Kamalnath ji has used. I do not appreciate it. It is unfortunate", Gandhi, on a three day visit to Kerala,told reporters here.

The Wayanad MP said a lot needed to be improved with regard to treatment of women in the country be it basic respect, space accorded to them in business, in government and other areas. "Our women are our pride. They should be protected and I don't appreciate this type of language..", he said.

Addressing a campaign meeting on Sunday for the November 3by-election to Madhya Pradesh assembly from Dabra constituency, where the BJP has fielded Imarti Devi, Kamal Nath had said the Congress candidate was a"simple person" unlike his opponent who was an "item". The comment had triggered an outrage with BJP leaders,led by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, staging protests against Kamal Nath.

Chouhan has also written to Congress president, Sonia Gandhi asking her to condemn Nath's remarks and remove him from all party posts. The National Commission for Women has sought anexplanation from the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister on the matter.

Kamal Nath has expressed regret over his remark andasserted that he did not say anything disrespectful. "I did not say anything disrespectful. I respect women.

If anyone thinks this is disrespectful, then I regret it," he told reporters on Monday night. PTI RRT UD VS VS.

