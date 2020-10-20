Mumbai, Oct 20 (PTI) Top stories from western region

Top stories from western region at 5 pm. . BOM1 MP-BJP MINISTER-REMARK MP: BJP minister calls Congress candidate's wife 'mistress' Anuppur: Even as the row over Congress leader Kamal Nath's comment about a woman minister is yet to die down, a BJP minister in Madhya Pradesh is facing flak for allegedly using a derogatory term for the wife of a Congress candidate. .

BOM2 MH-VIRUS-GARBA Patients play 'garba' at COVID-19 facilities, videos go viral Mumbai: Two videos of patients performing 'garba' at COVID-19 facilities in Mumbai have surfaced on social media, even as the Maharashtra government has appealed to people to hold health and blood donation camps instead of dandiya during the ongoing Navratri festival. . BOM4 GJ-CHILD LABOUR 1.3 lakh children working as labourers in Guj farms: NGO Ahmedabad: Nearly 1.30 lakh children, mostly tribal, are illegally employed at cottonseed farms in Gujarat, a city-based NGO has claimed. .

BOM6 MP-NATH-REMARK Kamal Nath expresses regret over jibe at MP minister Bhopal: Facing flak for his "item" jibe against Madhya Pradesh minister Imarti Devi, state Congress president Kamal Nath has expressed regret over it and asserted that he did not say anything disrespectful. . BOM7 BIZ-TANISHQ AD-MOVEMENT Tanishq ad created a 'movement'; many buying products to make point: Ad maker Mumbai: More number of people have seen the now- withdrawn Tanishq advertisement as the controversy also created a "movement" where many are buying Tanishq products to take a stand, the advertisement campaign's creator said on Tuesday..