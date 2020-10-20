Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nath expresses regret over jibe at MP minister but says won't apologise

While Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said earlier in the day that he did not appreciate the kind of language Nath used, Nath maintained that he would not apologise. Nath claimed the word "item' is used in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, but the BJP tried to "mislead" by making it an issue to divert people's attention as it is sensing defeat in the November 3 bypolls in Madhya Pradesh.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 20-10-2020 17:18 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 17:18 IST
Nath expresses regret over jibe at MP minister but says won't apologise

Facing flak for his "item" jibe about Madhya Pradesh minister Imarti Devi, state Congress chief Kamal Nath has expressed regret and claimed that he did not say anything disrespectful. While Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said earlier in the day that he did not appreciate the kind of language Nath used, Nath maintained that he would not apologise.

Nath claimed the word "item' is used in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, but the BJP tried to "mislead" by making it an issue to divert people's attention as it is sensing defeat in the November 3 bypolls in Madhya Pradesh. "I did not say anything disrespectful. I respect women. If anyone thinks this is disrespectful, then I regret it," he told reporters on Monday night.

Addressing a poll meeting on Sunday in Gwalior's Dabra town, where the BJP has fielded Imarti Devi, Kamal Nath said the Congress candidate was a "simple person" unlike his opponent who was an "item". State BJP leaders, led by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on Monday held a protest against Kamal Nath, while the National Commission for Women sought an explanation from the Congress leader for his remark.

Chouhan also wrote to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, asking her to condemn Nath's remarks and remove the former chief minister from all party posts. Nath said, "The BJP is trying to divert the attention from real issues after it realised that it is badly losing.

I will not let them succeed." In a letter to Chouhan on Monday night, he said, "I didn't make any disgraceful remarks but you served lies...the word I said has a lot of meanings. Your party is serving lies and misleading by interpreting the word arbitrarily." He also alleged that a Union minister and a cabinet colleague of Chouhan recently used derogatory terms for women. Bypolls to 28 Madhya Pradesh Assembly seats will be held on November 3.

On Tuesday, Nath was asked by reporters about Rahul Gandhi expressing disapproval about his controversial comment. "It is Rahulji's opinion. Whatever was told to him and in what context I had said that...I have already cleared in what context I said so and there is no need to say anything further," Nath said.

"Why should I apologise? I have already said it was not my aim (to disrespect her). If still someone feels that he or she is disrespected, then I have already regretted it yesterday," he said when asked if he would apologise to Imarti Devi. On chief minister Chouhan demanding that he apologise to Devi, Nath said, "Rather, he should go in the midst of people to seek apology." Asked if Rahul Gandhi was angry over the issue, Nath retorted, "Why are you worried about it?" Speaking in Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi said Nath's comment about Imarti Devi was "unfortunate".

"One cannot treat women with disrespect....I don't like personally the type of language that Kamal Nath-ji has used. I do not appreciate it. It is unfortunate," Gandhi said. PTI ADU MAS GK KRK KRK

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Make your kitchen hygienic and elegant with Hafele Blanco Kitchen Sinks and Faucets

Chennai Tamil Nadu India, October 20 ANI NewsVoir Hafele, the international leader in Interior Functionality, introduces Blanco Kitchen and Faucets, where hygiene meets design. In these times where hygiene has become the top concern for eve...

COVID-19 on mind, Durga Puja celebrations low key sans idols, pandals, bhog

Its that time of the year. The fragrance of shiuli, the delicate orange and white flowers that blossom right about now, mingles with the autumn breeze to herald Durga Puja but the frankincense is missing and a wary quiet has overtaken the s...

Railway minister allows women to travel in Mumbai local trains

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday announced that all women passengers will be allowed to travel in local trains in Mumbai and suburbs from Wednesday. Currently, only those engaged in frontline duties and essential staff as categorise...

EIB and Immunic sign €24.5m deal to support development of COVID-19 therapy

The European Investment Bank EIB and Immunic, Inc. Nasdaq IMUX, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, today an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020