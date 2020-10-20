Dubbak bypoll in Telangana to witness triangular contest

The opposition Congress and BJP in Telangana are hoping to give a boost to their political fortunes by wresting the Dubbak Assembly constituency in the November 3 bypoll, though they face an uphill task to upset the ruling TRS. The contest is largely triangular involving the candidates of ruling TRS, opposition Congress and the BJP, while 20 others are also in the fray after the withdrawal of nominations came to a close on Monday.

The bypoll is necessitated due to the death of sitting TRS MLA Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy in August this year following which the TRS fielded his widow Solipeta Sujatha as its nominee. BJP has re-nominated M Raghunandan Rao, who lost in Dubbak in the Assembly elections held in2018.

Congress has fielded Cheruku Srinivas Reddy, who quit TRS and joined the party just days before being announced as the Congress candidate. BJP and Congress are leaving no stone unturned to win the bypoll as it would give a boost to their campaign in the coming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls.

Though they fared relatively better in last year's Lok Sabha polls, the two parties suffered a humiliating defeat in the state Legislative Assembly elections held in 2018. The Congress has appointed a senior leader as in-charge for canvassing in each mandal in the constituency.

A posse ofCongress leaders, including state party president N Uttam Kumar Reddy, have been campaigning extensively in support of Srinivas Reddy. Congress MP and AICC in-charge of party affairs in Telangana Manickam Tagore, who has been keenly involved in the election campaign, held a review with party leaders on Monday.

Congress is banking on the good will of Srinivas Reddy's late father Cheruku Mutyam Reddy, who had served as a minister. The BJP on the other hand is looking to ride on the Modi wave, besides relying on the welfare schemes of the NDA government.

Meanwhile, state Finance Minister T Harish Rao, a nephew of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, is steering the TRS campaign in the bypoll. The ruling party is hopeful of gaining sympathy votes following Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy's death.

Harish Rao, who represents Siddipet in the Legislative Assembly, has been highlighting social security pension, 'Rythu Bandhu' investment support scheme for farmers and other welfare schemes of the TRS government to woo voters. While a win for either the Congress or the BJP would help in reviving their fortunes, ruling TRS' victory would help it sustain its dominance.

Polling is scheduled to be held on November 3, while counting of votes would be taken up on November 10..