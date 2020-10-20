C'garh governor sends back proposal to hold special assembly session
The Congress government in the state had said earlier that it intends to enact laws to bypass the farm sector reforms of the Centre by holding a special session. Reacting to Tuesday's development, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said the governor cannot stop a government with full majority from convening assembly sessions, but his government will resend the file with answers to the queries.
Chhattisgarh Governor Anusuiya Uikey has returned with some queries the state government's proposal seeking to convene a special session of the assembly. The Congress government in the state had said earlier that it intends to enact laws to bypass the farm sector reforms of the Centre by holding a special session.
Reacting to Tuesday's development, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said the governor cannot stop a government with full majority from convening assembly sessions, but his government will resend the file with answers to the queries. "The state government had sought permission from the governor to convene a special session of the state assembly on October 27-28. The governor has returned the file seeking some more information," a senior official said.
The governor sought to know why there is a need for holding a special session, he said. "The governor cannot prevent a government with full majority from convening a session of the assembly. Still, if the governor has made some queries then we will submit a reply by Tuesday evening and I don't think permission will be denied after that," Baghel told reporters.
"Permission should be given," he added. To another question, he said, "I have earlier asked why the Raj Bhavan in non-BJP-ruled states is being politically used." PTI TKP KRK KRK
